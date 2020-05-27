Royal Philips: Masimo and Philips licensing agreement brings Masimo NomoLine Capnography and O3 Regional Oximetry to select Philips patient monitors

May 27, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Irvine California - Masimo (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA), both global leaders in patient monitoring, announced today that they have reinforced their partnership, whereby Philips will integrate additional Masimo measurement technologies into select IntelliVue MX-series multi-parameter monitors, to help clinicians assess cerebral oximetry and ventilation status.

Core Masimo noninvasive measurements, such as SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry and advanced rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry parameters like noninvasive hemoglobin (SpHb), have long been available on a wide range of Philips multi-parameter monitors.

In 2016, Masimo and Philips entered into a multi-year business partnership involving both companies' innovations in patient monitoring and therapy solutions. Now, in 2020, Philips becomes one of Masimo's first industry partners to launch additional advanced Masimo measurements, NomoLine and O3, in their own patient monitors, sharing Masimo's expertise in capnography and regional cerebral oximetry with caregivers and patients around the world.

NomoLine capnography and O3 regional oximetry measurements are available now on Philips MX500 and MX550 monitors [1] in select markets [2] throughout the world, and are also available directly from Masimo on its Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform and when connected to select Philips patient monitors via Philips' IntelliBridge module:

NomoLine "no-moisture" sampling lines are designed for low-flow applications and can be used in a variety of clinical scenarios and care settings, on both intubated and non-intubated patients of all ages, in both low- and high-humidity applications.

O3 regional oximetry may help clinicians monitor cerebral oxygenation in situations in which pulse oximetry alone may not be fully indicative of the oxygen in the brain.

"As global leader in health technology, we are delighted to reinforce our partnership with Masimo, bringing their advanced measurements to our innovative IntelliVue patient monitors, thereby making them even more versatile," said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. "Our customers expect integrated solutions to help them address the quadruple aim of healthcare. The complementary strengths of Philips and Masimo allow us to offer, reliable ventilation and regional oximetry solutions, which we expect will help clinicians deliver even better patient care."

"Combining our expertise in noninvasive monitoring and signal processing technologies with Philips' expertise in integrated patient monitoring and therapy solutions is a win-win for patients and clinicians alike," said Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo. "We are proud that Philips, recognizing our expertise in this clinical space, has chosen to make our innovative O3 and NomoLine platforms available to their customers. We look forward to continuing our partnership with a focus on improving patient outcomes and reducing the cost of care."

[1]Pending 510k, not available for sale in the USA

[2] Not for sale in Albania, American Samoa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Belarus, Canada, China, Columbia, Costa Rica, Algeria, Egypt (O3 is available for sale), Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, , Iran, Japan, Kenya, Cambodia, Korea, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Morocco (O3 is available for sale), Montenegro, Macedonia, Northern Mariana Islands, Mexico, Malaysia, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Serbia, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Syrian Arab Republic, Thailand, Turkey, Taiwan, Ukraine, Venezuela, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vietnam, South Africa.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Klink

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 6 10888824

E-mail: steve.klink@philips.com

Evan Lamb

Masimo

Tel.: +1 949 396 3376

E-mail: elamb@masimo.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips.

About Masimo

Masimo. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/ .

