SeaChange Corporation: SeaChange to Drive TV Provider Revenues and User Engagement with Amazon Web Services

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, builds on an existing relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide new functionalities for the Framework cloud-based video delivery platform with AWS machine learning (ML) services.

TV providers face high operating expenses driven by the rising cost of content and infrastructure and declining average revenue per user. In addition, subscriber churn continues to challenge TV providers due to the ever-growing amount of viewing options. Retaining paying subscribers is high priority in this competitive landscape.

The Framework Predictive Analytics algorithms leverage AWS ML services to help TV providers better understand user engagement. Pre-built dashboards and reports produce data that is used to inform decisions aimed at retention and monetization. It identifies patterns that suggest whether a user is at risk of churning, which prompts the provider to launch targeted retention actions. Understanding user behavior such as channel lineup utilization, VOD catalog engagement, and promotion effectiveness can also improve the accuracy of advertising campaigns.

The SeaChange Framework utilizes Amazon SageMaker to build, train, and deploy ML models quickly and at scale. Amazon SageMaker removes the undifferentiated heavy lifting from each step of the ML process and makes it easier to develop high-quality models. The Framework also leverages AWS Lambda and Amazon Athena to provide a scalable and cost-effective solution that's compatible with any centralized or distributed head-end architecture.

"The SeaChange Framework with predictive analytics powered by AWS is the ultimate tool for TV providers to reduce subscriber churn by improving viewer engagement and increase revenues through better monetization of advertising inventory," said Walid Hamri, Chief Product Officer of SeaChange International.

Contact us to schedule a demo and see how the Framework leverages AWS to launch a direct-to-consumer online video delivery service in a matter of days.

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) powers hundreds of cloud and on-premises platforms with live TV and video on demand (VOD) for more than 50 million subscribers worldwide. SeaChange's end-to-end solution, the Framework, enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch a direct-to-consumer video service. This includes back-office, media asset management, ad management, analytics and a client application for set-top boxes (STB), Smart-TVs and mobile devices. Framework is available as a product or managed service, and can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid. For more information, please visit www.seachange.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

