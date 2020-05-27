Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics Announces Collaboration with Waisman Biomanufacturing to Manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Heat Biologics, Inc. ("Heat") (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of novel therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines, including one for coronavirus COVID-19, announced that it is collaborating with Waisman Biomanufacturing to establish a partnership for the manufacture of Heat's COVID-19 vaccine.

Waisman specializes in the manufacture of cellular therapeutics and other biologics for early-stage clinical trials and is part of the University of Wisconsin (Madison, Wisconsin). It has manufactured over 320 clinical grade products, earning a reputation for cost-effective and timely production of quality biologics.

Heat Biologics previously worked with Waisman to manufacture Heat's HS-130, which is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and is collaborating with Waisman to support the manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine for expected Phase 1 trials in humans. The vaccine leverages Heat's proprietary gp96 platform to target the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Heat's unique approach is designed to induce a multi-epitope specific memory CD8 T-cell response that protects against multiple, distinct coronavirus strains and against potential future mutations of SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses.

Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat, stated, "We continue to advance our COVID-19 vaccine and are pleased to be working with Waisman to assist our manufacturing efforts. We remain encouraged by the potential of our platform to provide broad protection against COVID-19, particularly for elderly patients and those with underlying health conditions that have an increased risk of complications and death from COVID-19. Our confidence is reinforced by numerous National Institutes of Health (NIH) and U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)-funded mice and primate trials utilizing our gp96 platform to generate vaccines against SIV/HIV, malaria, zika and other infectious diseases. These trials have demonstrated gp96 is a powerful platform with antiviral activity in the lungs, as evidenced by a potent immune response and effectiveness in the induction of mucosal immunity in several infectious disease models."

Carl Ross, Managing Director of Waisman Biomanufacturing, commented, "We are honored to partner with Heat again on the development of this very unique COVID-19 approach. We believe our unique capabilities and expertise, as well as the experience that we gained working with Heat to manufacture their HS-130, which is based upon the same gp96 platform, will help further the manufacturing timeline for this potentially life-saving COVID-19 vaccine."

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer and other diseases using its proprietary gp96 platform to activate CD8+ "Killer" T-cells. Heat has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial for advanced non-small cell lung cancer with its gp96-based HS-110 therapeutic vaccine. HS-110 is the company's first biologic product candidate in a series of proprietary immunotherapies designed to stimulate a patient's own T-cells. Heat Biologics has also launched a program in collaboration with the University of Miami to develop a vaccine designed to protect against the COVID-19 Coronavirus. Heat has numerous other pre-clinical programs at various stages of development. For more information, please visit www.heatbio.com.

