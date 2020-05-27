Green Generation (GreenGen), a global provider of energy efficiency solutions, announced today its appointment of Dominic Ramos-Ruiz as its first Director, Healthy Buildings to support GreenGen's healthy building strategies, products, and business development initiatives.

Dominic previously led the International WELL Building Institute's relationships with local, state, and federal agencies to incentivize healthy building practices and integrate health and wellness standards into public policy, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and environment, social, governance (ESG) frameworks. He will continue to work with IWBI as a consultant.

"We are fortunate to have Dominic add his expertise with healthy buildings to GreenGen as we continue to address critical issues in the built environment," said Brad Dockser, chief executive officer of GreenGen. "We're confident he will help our clients deliver and operate buildings that are both financially successful and beneficial to occupant wellbeing."

Dominic has a cross-disciplinary background encompassing urban planning, real estate development, technology and environmental sustainability. Prior to GreenGen and IWBI, Dominic worked for New York-based Delos, where he created global alliances to transform indoor environments by placing health and wellness at the center of design and construction decisions. Previous to Delos, he worked for New York-based Weitzman Associates, where he advised institutional investor and developer clients on project feasibility and marketability, and for Lane4 Property Group, where he was involved in the development, construction, and management of multiple mixed-use development and lifestyle center projects.

"Now more than ever, society recognizes how paramount it is we integrate health into the buildings of our future," said Ramos-Ruiz. "Integrating healthy building strategies drives asset value and improves occupants' physical, psychological, and social well-being. I look forward to working with GreenGen's teams and clients across the US, Europe and Asia to help achieve these goals."

Dominic is a graduate of Kansas State University, where he earned a master's degree in regional and community planning. Dominic serves on the New York Public Theater's Young Partner Board and the Urban Land Institute's Public-Private Partnerships Product Council. He also co-chairs ULI New York's YLG Programming Committee and the Municipal Art Society's Urbanist Leadership Council.

About Green Generation

Green Generation (GreenGen) transforms the world's built environment through its visionary turnkey approach to innovation and solutions by integrating energy, real estate, technology, and capital markets to Operate in the Green. From offices in Washington DC, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai, GreenGen helps its clients use energy as a driver of value and sustainability across all asset types around the world. For more information, please visit greengen.com.

