Jay Ye Is Ready To Be "Shinin' Hard" In The Music Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / The music industry is easily one of the most competitive industries in the market. It is more than making music but is also about connecting to people and making them feel emotions. To become successful, finding their way in and figuring how to stand out among the rest in this niche is one of the toughest yet most rewarding things an artist can achieve. Just like Jay Ye, a hip-hop and rap artist, who is proud to have a license to make great music!

Jason Christoper Long or Jay Ye (Jay Yay) is proudly hailing from Washington, DC. Just like every other artist, Jay Ye fought his way to get to where he is today. He is currently a CEO, recording artist, and producer. It was a long way to go, but giving up was not an option for him!

It was in 2016 when he released his first single, "Pull a U on You," gaining attention from a wide array of audiences. Shortly after, he collaborated with other music artists such as Loretta's Only, Young M.A., and Ashton Rich. In 2016, he was featured by Loretta's Only, a rising artist based in Orlando, Florida, in his hit song entitled "My Life."

Jay Ye has also opened not only artist shows such as the show of young MC from Brooklyn, New York, Young M.A., in New York City, but also tours like "The Real Me Tour" last August 2019 by Ashton Rich, an artist, and songwriter from Tennessee. Aside from producing music, he has also produced for the largest artist showcases in the world, Coast 2 Coast instrumental mixtape, Volume 47.

At this point, you might be thinking that a lot of artists have also done those things. However, what makes Jay Ye stand out among the rest in this industry? Firstly, he was able to open up not just any radio show, but rather one of the top morning shows in New York, New York City's Power 105.1 FM. Second, Jay has acquired Trademark and Limited Liability licenses, making him own all the rights to all of his music-a credential that not everyone in the music industry has. And last but not least, Jay Ye takes pride in being a part of the people who helped Broadcast Music Inc. or BMI, one of the four major music rights groups in the United States, to get the Music Modernization Act Law passed in 2018. This law has since provided a safety blanket for the producers and artists in light of the emerging digital streaming platforms.

Jay Ye's music is something a millennial would want to check out and listen to. If you are into music that is more grown and sexy, then Jay Ye's music will hit you right to the bones.

The list of credits Jay Ye has is continuously growing, and his career in the music industry will undoubtedly continue to flourish and bloom in the years to come.

Listen to his latest single "Shinin' Hard (Radio Edit)" on Spotify by clicking here! And To get to know more about Jay Ye and what he does, you may give him a call on (202) 790-2276 or send him an email at ye_jay@ymail.com.

