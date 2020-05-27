Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.05.2020

WKN: A2PLWN ISIN: US4516222035 Ticker-Symbol: 5ILA 
Stuttgart
27.05.20
15:33 Uhr
1,740 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
27.05.2020
Ideal Power Inc.: Ideal Power to Present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) ("Ideal Power" or the "Company" ), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, today announced that management will present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on June 9-12, 2020.

Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Burns, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event and the Company is scheduled to present as follows:

Virtual Investor Summit
Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Time: 1:35 p.m. Eastern time (10:35 a.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35031

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information, or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About Ideal Power Inc.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for industrial, alternative energy, military and automotive applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:
MZ North America
Chris Tyson
949-491-8235
IPWR@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ideal Power Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/591445/Ideal-Power-to-Present-at-the-June-2020-Virtual-Investor-Summit

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
