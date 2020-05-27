ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Names Its Trivia Gaming App WinQuik

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Clickstream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today the naming of the company's initial mobile app and digital gaming platform - WinQuikTM. The app, slated for a Q3 launch will be available online and in iOS/Android platforms, and will allow users to compete and win cash and prizes, all while connected on a unique social gaming platform.

Michael Handelman, CFO, of Clickstream states, "WinQuikTM is a truly unique and detailed gaming platform. We are thrilled with the Infinixsoft team and its commitment to building our platform. The ability to synchronize mobile and digital platforms to perform in real-time is not an easy task. We are pleased with the development and scheduled rollout."

In addition to Brian Baldinger and Howie Schwab, Clickstream is actively pursuing a wide range of personalities and subject matter experts for the creation of engaging real-time gaming for users seeking the excitement of live gaming.

ClickStream's business operations are focused on the development of a free to play Mobile App that caters to the casual user that will spend a few seconds to interact with a gaming platform in order to win prizes and real money. Initially, ClickStream's games will be quick to play trivia games that allow users to get involved in around 20 seconds and then receive results from push notifications. Game types are set up dynamically with non-live game shows daily and live game shows with Hosts 2 to 4 times per month. ClickStream intends to initially monetize the App with corporate sponsors and advertisers. Clickstream's website can be found at www.clickstream.technology

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

