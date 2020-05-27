On May 14, 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that it had approved an application from ICTA AB (publ) (the "Company") to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, conditional upon the shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market instead. Today, May 27, 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the Company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from May 28, 2020. Accordingly and as previously announced, the last day of trading in the shares of ICTA AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm will be today, May 27, 2020. Short name: ICTA ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010520155 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 941 ---------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.