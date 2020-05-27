CBD Infused Beverages Market Size Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2025

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past, THC and CBD were (and still are) battling it out for what segment is achieving the higher percentage and the total amount of revenues generated… but when it comes to the beverages market… there seems to be green fields aplenty for them both! A recent report by Grand View Research said that the global cannabis beverages market size is expected to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.8%. The report looked at alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages using either TCH or CBD. It said: "By component, the market is segmented into Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The demand of THC infused cannabis beverages is majorly driven by rising product demand from adult consumers for recreational purposes. Rising demand for the therapeutic effects of the component along with the euphoria it provides is expected to bode well for the growth of the segment in the forthcoming years." Active companies in the industry making moves to ready that include:Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCPK: MCTC), Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX:APHA), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI), Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX:HEXO), Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE: TAP).

While on the other hand, it explained: "CBD infused cannabis drinks are registered the fastest growth in (prior years). Also, the demand is expected to witness a surge over the forecasted period owing to the non-psychoactive properties of CBD. Lack of psychoactive effect in the CBD drinks is widening its scope for usage of the drinks in medical purposes. Many consumers are considering CBD drinks as a wellness and anti-inflammatory products, such as kombucha-a probiotic drink. This drink can potentially be used for treating chronic pain, anxiety, substance use disorders and central nervous system diseases. These factors are expected to boost the adoption of the product, resulting in the growth of the segment."

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCPK: MCTC) BREAKING NEWS:Cannabis Global (MCTC) Begins Initial Distribution of Industry's First THC-V Beverages - Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK: MCTC) ("Cannabis Global" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, is excited to announce it has completed product development and has begun distribution of its unique tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) coffee and tea products to product beta testers.

Pending full release of the products, the Company has implemented a 30-Day beta testing period, during which production for general release will continue.

Cannabis Global has integrated three internally developed technologies into the unique manufacturing process for the industry's first THC-V beverages. The first of these is the process developed by the Company to produce 70%+ loaded THC-V, controlled release, nanoparticles utilizing laboratory-based, pharmaceutical-grade production equipment. The Company is also utilizing both its internally developed powerization and one step dosing system, ensuring precise dosing and significantly faster production. The Company has filed provisional patents on all three technologies.

"Our unique infusion and production technologies provide Cannabis Global with a product purity advantage as well as a clear path to low cost leadership," commented CEO Arman Tabatabaei. "The THC-V cannabinoids are synthesized and entirely free of impurities. While there were some upfront technology development and intellectual property protection costs, we expect our ongoing variable production costs to be less than half of any potential competitor. Via our technologies, we turn one of the cannabis industry's most expensive items - pure THC-V cannabinoids - into a cost-effective solution that sets a new standard for product purity in the cannabinoid-based products marketplace."

The Company's first THC-V beverages are three blends of super-premium coffee packaged in compostable, single-serving coffee pods and several blends of organic green, black and pu'er teas, all packaged in single-serving formats.

Product and technology developments were a result of the Company's Project Varin, which was implemented last year to invent new manufacturing and infusion technologies for rare cannabinoids, such as THC-V. The Company plans to utilize the developed technologies in similar applications for other rare cannabinoids, with cannabigerol (CBG) being the likely next target for integration into the Company's beverage products.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, announced that on May 19, 2020, the Company received its formal Notice of Issuance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its patent application 15/426,617.

The patent covers methods of treating smokeless tobacco addiction by administering pharmaceutical formulations containing CBD and nicotine. The communications between the USPTO and the Company conclude substantive examination of the patent application, resulting in formal issuance of the patent. CV Sciences has also filed corresponding patent applications that will allow the Company to seek similar patent protection in other key markets throughout the world.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) a leading global cannabis company, recently announced that it will transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") to The Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq"), effective Friday, June 5, 2020 , after the market close. The Company expects its common stock will begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security at market open on Monday, June 8, 2020 and will continue to be listed under the ticker symbol "APHA." This transition will not impact the Company's primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (APHA).

We are excited to have Nasdaq as our new exchange partner. This move is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to find cost effective ways of operating so we can continue to deliver long-term value to shareholders," said Irwin D. Simon , Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, as a purpose driven Company, we believe Nasdaq will be a good fit for Aphria, particularly given our focus on, and the progress we have made, integrating ESG practices across our business."

Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX:HEXO) and Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE: TAP) recently announced that the two companies have agreed to create a new joint venture. Hexo announced that the joint venture Truss CBD USA will now produce non-alcohol hemp-derived CBD beverages in the Colorado market.

Truss CBD USA will also be majority-owned by Molson Coors, and run as an independent company with its own board of directors and management team.

"CBD beverages are a growing segment within the non-alcohol beverage category and this JV provides us an opportunity to build capabilities in Colorado," Molson Coors president of emerging growth, Pete Marino, said in a statement. "We chose Colorado because of its established regulatory framework for CBD and we plan to approach any opportunities in full alignment with our commitment to commercial responsibility, transparency and compliance." The two companies already have one joint venture for the production of non-alcohol cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market, named Truss Beverages, which should introduce first products later this year.

