We are initiating coverage on Hepion Pharmaceuticals, a company developing therapeutics for chronic liver disease. CRV431, Hepion's lead asset, is a cyclophilin inhibitor currently in development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Hepion is currently conducting a Phase I multiple ascending dose study with an expected completion in mid-2020. We are initiating with a value of $56.9m or $6.30 per basic share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...