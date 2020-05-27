Sisvel International S.A. ("Sisvel") today announced that Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ("Mitsubishi Electric") has entered into a patent license agreement for both Sisvel's VP9 and AV1 Licensing Programs.

"As a company with a long tradition in research and development in the video coding technologies, it goes without saying that we respect patent positions held by other innovators and that we take a license under the patents offered by Sisvel's Video Coding Licensing Platform implemented in our products," says Mr. Yoshimichi Shishido, Senior General manager of Corporate Licensing Division at Mitsubishi Electric.

"We have the utmost respect for Mitsubishi Electric's position and welcome them as the first licensee of our patent pools. We believe this represents a strong signal to the market and we expect that other respectful implementers will follow Mitsubishi Electric's example," says Mattia Fogliacco, President of Sisvel International S.A..

Likewise, Sisvel has also granted a license to the Spanish company, Tremmen Tecnologica S.L. ("Tremmen Tecnologica") for both the VP9 and AV1 Licensing Programs.

Mr. Javier Galiana, CEO of Tremmen Tecnologica, has declared: "Tremmen Tecnologica fully respects Intellectual Property Rights and we are pleased to have signed these license agreements with Sisvel. Sisvel is one of the most respected players in the licensing industry and these licenses will give Tremmen Tecnologica access to these important video codec technologies."

Sisvel's Video Coding Licensing Platform includes two, separately offered licensing programs for patents essential to the VP9 and AV1 video coding formats. The platform has a total of 14 patent owners (fourteen for the AV1 pool and twelve for the VP9 pool), including some of the world's leading technology companies supporting media content. More information is available at: https://www.sisvel.com/licensing-programs/audio-and-video-coding-decoding/video-coding-platform/introduction.

"We are extremely pleased that we could group together this distinguished selection of patent owners and help them to create a fair return on their research and development investments, as well as allowing the market to easily access the technologies represented by the relevant patents," Davide Ferri, Managing Director of Sisvel Technology Srl, concluded.

Further details on the terms and conditions of Sisvel's Video Coding Licensing Platform are available at: https://www.sisvel.com/licensing-programs/audio-and-video-coding-decoding/video-coding-platform/license-terms or from Sisvel upon request by companies currently requiring a license.

About Sisvel

Sisvel International S.A. is the holding company of the Sisvel Group. Sisvel is a world leader in fostering innovation and managing IP. The group identifies, evaluates and maximises the value of IP assets for its partners around the world, providing firms with a revenue stream which can be reinvested in innovation for the generation of future revenues. Sisvel has more than 35 years' experience in the management of successful patent portfolios, including those relating to audio compression standards (MP3 and MPEG audio), as well as broadcasting and digital terrestrial television standards maintained by the Digital Video Broadcasting Project. Sisvel operates patent pools and joint licensing programmes in the fields of mobile communication, wireless local area networking 802.11, video coding, digital video broadcasting, recommendation engines and broadband access to data networks.

