Traders using Deutsche Börse's Xetra can now leverage ultra-low latency colocation connections as fast as 5-85 nanoseconds via Transaction Network Services' (TNS) innovative TNSXpress Layer 1 solution.

TNS is offering a combination of managed hosting, colocation and connectivity options which utilize the TNSXpress Layer 1 single hop architecture that is up to 10 times faster than traditional Layer 3 architectures. This development also allows TNS to provide the Xetra Enhanced Order Book Interface (EOBI) feed, in addition to the market by price feed it offered previously.

"We're delighted to be building on our relationship with Deutsche Börse by introducing these exciting new capabilities at Xetra," said TNS' Chief Product Officer, Bill Versen. "Fast, secure and reliable connectivity is essential for traders and we will continue to innovate and invest in technology which keeps them ahead of the curve. TNSXpress Layer 1 has been delivering mission-critical advantages for a growing number of US traders over these past few years, and we look forward to now making this service more widely available to their European counterparts."

TNS offers traders access to a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint, over 2,800 financial community endpoints and more than 60 exchanges around the world. Managed hosting and colocation customers also benefit from a lower total cost of ownership over standard 'build your own' options.

Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions. In 2020, TNS celebrates 30 years of being a worldwide provider to global companies in the most mission critical industries. TNSXpress, the company's infrastructure as a service (IaaS) managed colocation platform, includes the unsurpassed ultra-low latency Layer 1 connectivity technology and robust global market data services. TNS' solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS' Network Operations Centers in the US, UK and Australia. For further information visit www.tnsfinancial.com.

ENDS

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions.?TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services?and is committed to delivering superior service and world-leading payments, financial?services and telecommunications solutions to the?world's?most prestigious companies.??

Founded in 1990 in the US and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, TNS provides an extensive portfolio of services to customers in more than 60 countries spanning the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region with its reach extending to many more. For more information about TNS Financial Services offerings visit www.tnsxpress.com or go to our media center for our latest news www.tnsi.com/media-center/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005434/en/

Contacts:

Clare Cockroft/Rachel Watson

TNS

T: +44 (0)114 292 0163 +1 703 814 8065

E: pr@tnsi.com