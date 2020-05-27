Anzeige
B&H Photo Video: Panasonic Announces the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens for L-Mount Cameras

Photography News: Panasonic adds a versatile zoom to its full-frame L-mount lens lineup with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Panasonic's full-frame mirrorless lens collection add on: the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6. Designed as a lightweight and compact everyday carry, its 20-60mm range is ideal for photographers looking for a single lens that can render wide spaces while zooming in to capture action, details, or portraits.

Panasonic 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1563858-REG/panasonic_s_r2060_lumix_s_20_60mm_f_3_5_5_6.html

Key Features

  • L-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format
  • Aperture Range: f/3.5 to f/22
  • Three ED Elements, One UHR Element
  • Two Aspherical Elements

Optically, this lens consists of 11 elements in nine groups, including two aspherical, three extra-low dispersion, and one ultra-high refractive index element, producing sharp, low-distortion images. Fast, quiet autofocus combines with an internal mechanism to suppress focus breathing when shooting video to further extend its versatility. Minimum focusing distances of 5.9" (20-26mm) and 1.31' (60mm) yield a maximum magnification of 0.43x, allowing you to get up close for detail shots while a nine-bladed circular diaphragm produces smooth, round bokeh.

The front element of the lens is protected from water and oil, thanks to a fluorine coating, while the entire lens benefits from a dust-, splash-, and freeze-resistant design so you can shoot outside without worry. Finally, it has a filter thread of 67mm, weighs in at a portable 12.35oz (350g), and includes a lens hood.

Panasonic Goes Wide with the 20-60mm Lens Read and Learn more: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/panasonic-goes-ultra-wide-with-a-new-20-60mm-zoom

Panasonic Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 First Look https://youtu.be/asoSU_znbtI

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

Contact Information

Henry Posner
B&H Photo Video
212-615-8820
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/?

SOURCE: B&H Photo Video



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/591596/Panasonic-Announces-the-Lumix-S-20-60mm-f35-56-Lens-for-L-Mount-Cameras

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
