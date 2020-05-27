B&H Photo Video: Panasonic Announces the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens for L-Mount Cameras

Photography News: Panasonic adds a versatile zoom to its full-frame L-mount lens lineup with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Panasonic's full-frame mirrorless lens collection add on: the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6. Designed as a lightweight and compact everyday carry, its 20-60mm range is ideal for photographers looking for a single lens that can render wide spaces while zooming in to capture action, details, or portraits.

Key Features

L-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/3.5 to f/22

Three ED Elements, One UHR Element

Two Aspherical Elements

Optically, this lens consists of 11 elements in nine groups, including two aspherical, three extra-low dispersion, and one ultra-high refractive index element, producing sharp, low-distortion images. Fast, quiet autofocus combines with an internal mechanism to suppress focus breathing when shooting video to further extend its versatility. Minimum focusing distances of 5.9" (20-26mm) and 1.31' (60mm) yield a maximum magnification of 0.43x, allowing you to get up close for detail shots while a nine-bladed circular diaphragm produces smooth, round bokeh.

The front element of the lens is protected from water and oil, thanks to a fluorine coating, while the entire lens benefits from a dust-, splash-, and freeze-resistant design so you can shoot outside without worry. Finally, it has a filter thread of 67mm, weighs in at a portable 12.35oz (350g), and includes a lens hood.

