Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Hammer-News: Neue Studie übertrifft die kühnsten Erwartungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
27.05.2020 | 15:08
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aqualung Therapeutics Corporation: AQUALUNG THERAPEUTICS CORP. Receives NIH Approval to Advance to IND-Enabling Studies Via the STTR Fastrack Phase II Award for Development of A Novel Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutic Antibody for ARDS and the Critically Ill

New Hope for Treating Major Cause of COVID-19 Deaths

Even before the COVID-19 Pandemic, each year 500,000 patients in the US, 2 million patients globally, develop ARDS due to bacterial and viral causes of pneumonia, trauma and other infections

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / In June 2019, Aqualung Therapeutics received a three year $1.7M dollar NIH Fastrack Award, for development of a novel immune-based anti-inflammatory therapeutic antibody for critically ill patients with acute lung injury. Due to progress in completion of the initial Fastrack Phase I studies, the company has received National Heart Lung & Blood Institute approval for Fastrack Phase II Funding. Aqualung has now begun IND-enabling pharmaco-dynamic, pharmacokinetic and toxicology studies that will advance their lead therapeutic ALT-100 into human studies to treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). ALT-100 is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize circulating extracellular NAMPT, as a novel biologic to suppress lung and systemic inflammatory cascades, inclusive of Covid-19-induced ARDS.

To view the full announcement, including visuals, bios, downloadable resources, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways

  • Many COVID-19 deaths begin with SARS-CoV2 virus-induced pneumonia which has dramatically increased the number of ARDS cases worldwide.
  • ARDS patients in the US have a very high 30-40% mortality rate, higher in other parts of the world.
  • There are no FDA-approved drugs for ARDS.

About Aqualung Therapeutics Corporation

Aqualung is an early stage biotech company developing immune-focused therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from disorders characterized by acute and chronic lung and systemic inflammation. Founded in 2016 and led by a physician-scientist, Aqualung's rigorous science-driven approaches led them to the identification of nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT) and other key proteins expressed in both acute and chronic inflammatory diseases. Aqualung Therapeutics is developing eNamptor™, a Next Gen platform comprised of: i) humanized eNAMPT-neutralizing monoclonal antibodies- ALT-100; ii) eNAMPT-Plex-a plasma-based biomarker panel comprised of cytokines including eNAMPT, which predicts ARDS mortality; and iii) NAMPT-Gene, a genotyping assay that identifies individuals with NAMPT genetic variants at increased risk for ARDS mortality. The Aqualung pipeline is designed to target a range of serious inflammatory diseases, including ARDS, ventilator- and radiation-induced lung injury, prostate cancer, pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary fibrosis, cardiac ischemia, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH and chorioamnionitis or intrauterine infection. These conditions all exhibit a significant unmet medical need with significant morbidity and mortality. For additional information about the company, please visit www.aqualungtherapeutics.com.

Aqualung Therapeutics Corporation

Tel: +1 (312) 618-7337
Joe GN "Skip" Garcia, MD, CEO & Founder
skip@aqualungtherapeutics.com

SOURCE: Aqualung Therapeutics Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/591523/AQUALUNG-THERAPEUTICS-CORP-Receives-NIH-Approval-to-Advance-to-IND-Enabling-Studies-Via-the-STTR-Fastrack-Phase-II-Award-for-Development-of-A-Novel-Anti-Inflammatory-Therapeutic-Antibody-for-ARDS-and-the-Critically-Ill

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.