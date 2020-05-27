Pacylex Presents as Medical and Investment Conferences Go Virtual

Pacylex will present three posters at two upcoming medical conferences, and participate in the Annual BIO Meeting

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / PACYLEX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. a pre-IND-stage pharmaceutical company targeting cancers with a new first-in-class therapeutic, announced today that its chief executive officer, Michael Weickert, will participate in the BIO 2020 conference being held virtually June 8-12, 2020. The company's chief medical officer, John Mackey MD will present a poster describing the Phase 1 program set to launch later this year at the ASCO 2020 conference being held virtually May 29-31, 2020. Additionally, Dr. Mackey and the company's chief science officer and principal founder, Luc Berthiaume, Ph.D., will present posters describing the therapeutic potential in breast cancer and lymphoma respectively at the AACR 2020 conference being held virtually June 22-24, 2020.

To view the full announcement, including visuals, bios, downloadable resources, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways

Pacylex had an abstract accepted for presentation as a poster at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2020.

Pacylex also had two abstracts accepted for presentation as posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2020.

Pacylex will participate in The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) 2020 International Convention scheduled for June 8-12 2020.

About Pacylex

Pacylex is a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company targeting hematologic cancers with a new first-in-class therapeutic, and is headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. Pacylex's technology combines new insights from Dr. Luc Berthiaume of the University of Alberta, connecting myristoylation to cancer, with a family of high quality myristoylation inhibitors developed for African sleeping sickness by the University of Dundee Drug Discovery Unit in a program funded by Wellcome Trust. Pacylex licensed the molecules from the University of Dundee in 2015 to develop in oncology. PCLX-001 is the lead drug in a new class of NMT inhibitors, exploiting this new clinical target for cancer treatment. Pacylex plans to begin clinical studies of PCLX-001 in 2020 in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors. Pacylex is part of the Merck Invention Accelerator at TEC Edmonton.

For more information:

Michael J. Weickert

CEO, Pacylex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

E: Michael.weickert@pacylex.com

P: 650-218-1840

SOURCE: Pacylex

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591531/Pacylex-Presents-as-Medical-and-Investment-Conferences-Go-Virtual