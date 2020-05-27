Imitation Whipped Cream on a Temporary Downtrend amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Preference for Organic Cream to Revive Sales Post-crisis - Future Market Insights

Growing popularity of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages among consumers will steer the growth of market in the near future.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Increasing regulatory emphasis on creating healthier, safer, and sustainable products is shaping the imitation whipped cream market. Wide application of imitation whipped cream in RTD beverages, ice cream, bakery products, tea mixes, coffee mixes, soups, and sauces will further support market growth over the forecast period (2020-2030). While prolific demand for vegetable-based emulsifiers will predominantly fuel adoption of imitation whipped cream, a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study projects the global imitation whipped cream market to surpass revenues worth US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of assessment period.

"Prominent players look to collaborate with regional players to strengthen their market footprint," concludes FMI.

Key Takeaways of Imitation Whipped Cream Market Study

Conventional imitation whipped cream segment continues to carve out major chunk of market share while sales of organic whipped cream will gain traction through 2030.

Powdered form of imitation whipped cream continues to be preferred by consumers thereby contributing substantially to the revenue pool.

Food & beverages industry will remain leading end-use area of imitation whipped cream followed by household/retail segment.

Asia Pacific imitation whipped cream market will record noteworthy CAGR on the back of expanding HoReCa sector.

Imitation Whipped Cream Market - Key Growth Drivers

High population base of lactose intolerant consumers will inflate the sales of imitation whipped cream through 2030.

Heightening consumer demand for soy creams will complement the market growth over the projection period.

Continued exploration of novel sources by leading players will diversify the product offerings in imitation whipped cream market.

Catering sector is generating profuse demand for imitation whipped cream for decorating desserts and cakes.

Imitation Whipped Cream Market - Key Restraints

Supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 will hamper the market growth through 2020.

New outbreaks in countries such as China have led to closure of cafes and restaurants thereby impeding market growth.

Anticipated Impact of COVID-19 on Imitation Whipped Cream Market

Deficit-financed expenditure of consumers during COVID-19 outbreak has led to significant downfall in sales of imitation whipped cream. As restaurants and cafes have been shut down by governments, the demand for imitation whipped cream has taken a hit. Consumers can no longer venture out to have a sip of their favourite beverages. On the other hand, online sales have been limited to only essential food and beverages products. Thus, globally leading producers have been compelled to cease operations in regions where there are high caseloads of COVID-19. Demand for imitation whipped cream will not rebound immediately after lockdown ends. Therefore, leaders must refine their business strategies for post-pandemic scenario.

Competitive Landscape of Imitation Whipped Cream Market

Some of the key players in the global imitation whipped cream market that are featured in this FMI report include, but are not limited to, Arla Foods, PURATOS, Hydrosol GmbH & Co. KG, Eurocas Group of Companies, Dos Anclas, Rich Products Corporation, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Trader Joe's Company. Top players are diversifying their product offerings by focusing on plant-based ingredients. They are continuously innovating production technologies to achieve desired efficiency and throughput. Besides, mergers and acquisitions is the chief inorganic strategy being adopted by established players. Moreover, primary focus areas of manufactures in this decade will be safety and sustainability of their products.

More about the Report

This Future Market Insights study of 250 pages provides all-inclusive insights on the global imitation whipped cream market. The market analysis is based on nature (organic and conventional), form (powder and liquid), product type (soy creamer, almond creamer, oat creamer, hemp creamer, coconut creamer, rice creamer, cashew creamer, coffee creamer, and vegetable cooking cream), end use (HoReCa/Food Service, Food & Beverages Processing, Food Premixes, Soups and Sauces, Beverage Mixes, Coffee Mixes, Tea Mixes, Bakery Products and Ice Cream, RTD Beverages, and Household/Retail), and sales channel (direct sales, indirect sales, modern trade, convenience store, departmental store, online retailers, and specialty store) across eight key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Oceania, Middle East & Africa, and Japan).

