Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2020) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTC Pink: ATURF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board and the appointment of initial members, Admiral Jay Cohen, the Honourable Grant Mitchell, and Mr. Randy Johnson.

Admiral Cohen is a retired Rear Admiral of the United States Navy and served as Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Science and Technology of the US Department of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush. Admiral Cohen is now a principal of the Chertoff Group and sits on the board of select high tech and security companies.

"As Chief of Naval Research and then Under Secretary for Science and Technology at the Department of Homeland Security, I was entrusted with and honored to lead investment in and development of cutting edge technology," stated Admiral Cohen. "I am pleased to help the Sixth Wave team providing leading edge technology solutions to detect and combat today's and tomorrow's pandemic challenges."

Mr. Mitchell was appointed to the Senate of Canada in 2005 on the advice of Prime Minister Paul Martin and represented Alberta until his retirement earlier this year. Prior to his appointment to the Senate, Mr. Mitchell spent twelve years serving in the Alberta Legislature as MLA, including four years as Opposition Leader from 1994 to 1998.

"In my public life, I have been aware of the importance of innovation and diversification to our economy," said Mr. Mitchell. "The COVID-19 pandemic crisis emphasizes the need for sophisticated technological solutions. I am very pleased to be working with Sixth Wave Innovations, a Canadian firm applying its state-of-the-art expertise to finding solutions to this health crisis, and to other technological possibilities within the Canadian context."

Mr. Johnson is a highly successful entrepreneur having successfully founded Alaska Ship and Drydock in Ketchikan, Alaska, guided the company through an $80 million shipyard expansion project, and ultimately selling the company to Vigor Industrial in 2012. Mr. Johnson is President of Tyler Rental Inc, a multi-state equipment rental business.

"My first exposure the Sixth Wave came to me through my interest in mining and the Company's IXOS MIPs for gold and silver. This product has special interest to me because of the economic and environmental benefits," notes Mr. Johnson. "As COVID-19 continues to infect the world, Alaska has unique needs given the remote location, susceptibility of these communities due to the requirements for outsiders to work and bring supplies, and in many areas limited healthcare facilities. Having virus detection products, such as those under development by Sixth Wave, will allow, amoung other benefits, Alaska's critical resource and tourism industries to resume operations faster and safer especially in these industries where travel to remote locations is required and the mass influx of outsiders, such as those typified by the vacation/cruise industries are a driving force to the local economy."

"We are thrilled to have been able to attract these highly regarded individuals to help guide our Company," said Jon Gluckman, President & CEO of Sixth Wave. "As we proceed forward, especially with our COVID-19 virus detection platforms Admiral Cohen, Mr. Mitchell, and Mr. Johnson will be especially complementary to our in-house efforts to obtain grants and certification of our products from the US and Canadian Governments. Their expertise will also add significant benefit in the design of our products and development of operational use paradigms for commercial, consumer, and military settings."

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of commercializing its AffinityTM cannabinoid purification system, as well as, IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit: www.sixthwave.com

Cautionary Notes

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the planned application of the Company's technology to virus detection and other healthcare problems. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the AMIPs technology are subject the risk that the AMIPs technology may not prove to be successful in detecting virus targets effectively or at all, uncertainty of medical product development, uncertainty of timing or availability of required regulatory approvals, lack of track record of developing products for medical applications and the need for additional capital to carry out product development activities. The value of any products ultimately developed could be negatively impacted if its patent application is not successful. The Company has not yet completed development of a prototype for the product that is subject of its patent application and has not yet applied for regulatory approval for the use of this product from any regulatory agency.

