Appoints New CFO Fitzmaurice

Kang Resigns as CFO

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2020) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Fiona Fitzmaurice, BA, ACCA, CPA, CGA as new Chief Financial Officer. Current CFO, Steve Kang, has resigned and will stay on for the next two months for the transition.

This change to the Company's executive leadership team brings with her nearly 13 years of financial experience in accounting and financial control with a combination of private and public companies in a variety of industries including cannabis, resource, and financial services. Fiona Fitzmaurice will work to ensure Graph's financial health through strategic planning and management of the company's finance.

Prior to joining Graph, Ms.Fitzmaurice was CFO of Pasofino Gold, financial controller at Noront Resources, CFO of MacDonald Mines Ltd and Honey Badger Exploration Inc. She has been involved in several private placements, prospectus filings, flow-through financings, and corporate audits.

"I am thrilled to join Graph and this impressive leadership team with a history of growing great companies," said Fitzmaurice. "Graph's newly announced eCommerce marketplace is well positioned for success, and I am happy to be apart of this journey."

Fiona holds a Bachelors' degree in Accounting and Finance from Athlone Institute of Technology, Ireland.

President & Chief Executive Officer, Christian Scovenna comments: "On behalf of the executive team and our Board of Directors, I would like to thank Steve Kang for his dedication and hard work during his tenure as CFO. I wish him nothing but success in his future endeavours. The appointment of Ms. Fitzmaurice as the Company's new CFO represents a great addition to our leadership team, and I look forward to working with Fiona as we move the Company forward."

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions that it will implement into a blockchain supported e-commerce marketplace for the sale of psychedelic and ancillary products in legal jurisdictions.

Additional Information on the Company is available at: www.graphblockchain.com

For further information, please contact:

Christian Scovenna - President & CEO

Phone: +1 416 453 4708

Email: cscovenna@graphblockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56649