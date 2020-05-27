Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Hammer-News: Neue Studie übertrifft die kühnsten Erwartungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.05.2020 | 15:34
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polygon Acquires Hydrotech and Aretech in France

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon has signed an agreement to acquire the shares of the two companies Hydrotech and Aretech.

Both Hydrotech and Aretech are major players in the Rhône-Alpes and Auvergne region, respectively for Leak Detection and Major and Complex Claims. The acquisitions will add 55 employees to the French organization and a turnover of around 5 MEUR.

"I'm really pleased that we are continuing on our strategic path to be number 1 or number 2 in each country of operation. This acquisition goes well in line with that strategy; we will strengthen our market position significantly in France", says Axel Gränitz CEO & President of Polygon Group.

"These two additional acquisitions will consolidate our geographic exposure and increase our market share within Leak detection. After the successful integration of Groupe Bretagne Assèchement, this new step forward will strengthen POLYGON France even further, and confirm our strategy of becoming a key player in our core services", says Julien Meyniel Country President in Polygon France.

"Together with Polygon we will be able to create mutual commercial benefits where Hydrotech and Aretech could establish stronger relationships with insurers, service platforms and national networks of independent experts," says Pierre Blanchard, owner and founder of Hydrotech and Aretech.

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact:
Martin Hamner
Chief Financial Officer
martin.hamner@polygongroup.com
+46-70-607-85-79

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygon/r/polygon-acquires-hydrotech-and-aretech-in-france,c3120795

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5752/3120795/1254522.pdf

Acquisition France

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.