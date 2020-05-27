Clearpay supports NHS Charities Together to help NHS staff, volunteers and patients impacted by COVID-19

LONDON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearpay, a leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, announced that it is supporting those impacted by COVID-19 through a new charity donation function.

Clearpay has launched a "top-up" program that allows customers using Clearpay to "top-up" their purchases by adding a £1 donation to participating charitable organisations on either the Clearpay website or in-app. Clearpay has also committed to donating more than $200,000 to several COVID-19 related charities around the world, including NHS Charities Together.

Clearpay chose to work with NHS Charities Together to support NHS staff, volunteers and patients affected by COVID-19 across the country.

Ellie Orton, CEO at NHS Charities Together said: "Thank you, Clearpay for making it easy for your customers to support NHS Charities Together. We have been blown away by the support we have received in recent weeks, and every donation helps us support NHS staff, volunteers and patients impacted by COVID-19 will make a huge difference."

"We are committed to supporting anyone who might have been affected by COVID-19 in the U.K.," said Nick Molnar, Co-Founder of Clearpay. "Together, with our Clearpay family, we can make a difference through funding and awareness that will offer relief to the individuals and families who have been affected and the frontline staff and volunteers that are helping them. We are committed to supporting the communities in which we operate, and have launched similar initiatives in the US, Australia and New Zealand."

To support NHS Charities Together, shoppers simply buy any product via Clearpay and tick the £1 donation box at checkout.

About Afterpay Limited (Clearpay)

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) has transformed the way people pay by allowing shoppers to receive products immediately and pay in four simple instalments over a short period of time. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping consumers spend money responsibly without incurring interest, fees or revolving and extended debt. Afterpay is offered by more than 48,400 of the world's best retailers and is used by more than 8.4 million active customers globally. Afterpay is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom where it is called Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to be the world's most loved way to pay.

About NHS Charities Together

NHS Charities Together is the umbrella organisation that brings together all the official charities of the NHS. In response to the COVID-19 emergency NHS Charities Together launched an urgent appeal to support NHS staff and volunteers during this time.

As the official charity partner to the NHS, we are working with NHS England and our member NHS Charities on a nationally co-ordinated response. Our national appeal acknowledges and supports NHS staff and volunteers caring for COVID-19 patients and has been put together in liaison with NHS England and national bodies, our member NHS charities and national giving platforms.

Distribution of grants to NHS charities has already begun providing vital funds to enhance the well-being of NHS Staff, volunteers and patients impacted by COVID-19.

More information is available on: www.nhscharitiestogether.co.uk

