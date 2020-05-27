Chubby Gorilla Commits to Supporting Global Access to Hand Sanitizer

Chubby Gorilla is ramping up packaging production to supply much needed bottles & containers to hand sanitizer manufacturers.

FULLERTON, California, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 continues its spread across the globe, it is important now more than ever to provide our first responders, caregivers, friends, families and loved ones with an adequate supply of hand sanitizing products. We all know the need to keep our hands clean. As much as our hands serve us, they also put germs in contact with our mouth, eyes, nose, and many other parts of our body.

However, you can't take a sink on the go. In those situations where you need to wash your hands, there isn't always going to be soap and water available. You can however, slip a small bottle of hand sanitizer in your glove compartment, a purse, or even your pocket for situations where you need to wash your hands but either can't find a sink or waiting for one is inconvenient (think long lines or far away restrooms). It's perfect for when you're grabbing supplies in a public space, like the grocery store.

"Chubby Gorilla has been serving manufacturers globally with small easily portable and child resistant bottles for years," says Abe A., President, Chubby Gorilla. "It just makes sense to use what we have to help those in these times of uncertainty and need. We've ramped up our production and have reached out to all those needing packaging. We have packaging being produced and shipped every day to meet demands. To date we've shipped over 20 million bottles worldwide. At the end of the day, we are all in this fight together."

About Chubby Gorilla: Chubby Gorilla is a global specialty packaging manufacturer founded upon a principle idea: make products that people love using, we approach the existing and emerging markets with one mission "Engineered for a purpose, designed for a purpose". All of our products are designed and engineered in-house in Southern California where user experience drives every level of innovation we create. For more information visit us at www.chubbygorilla.com.

