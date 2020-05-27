Growing Consumer Awareness Coupled with Key Health Benefits to Help Passionfruit Seed Oil Market Reach Valuation Worth US$4 Bn by 2030, Notes TMR

Constantly changing consumer trends and consistent growth in demand for organic and natural products are having massive influence of the development of the global passionfruit seed oil market

With growing awareness about the health and wellness among consumers, the demand is expected to continue to rise in the coming years

ALBANY, New York, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has recently come up with a new market research report that offers highly meaningful insights about the overall working dynamics of the global passionfruit seed oil market. The research report tries to highlight the key driving factors and the factors impeding the growth of the global market. In addition to this, it tries to shed light on the key segments, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the vendor landscape of the global market.

As per the research report, the global passionfruit seed oil market is expected to showcase a healthy CAGR 5.4% over the course of the given forecast period of 2020 to 2030. The is expected to reach a valuation of US$2 Bn by 2020 end and by the end of 2030, the valuation is expected to rise up to US$4 Bn.

Global Passionfruit Seed Oil Market - Key Takeaways

Based on nature, the global market is segmented into organic and conventional. Of these, the organic segment is expected to dominate the global market in the coming years of the forecast period.

In terms of grade, the global passionfruit seed oil market is being segmented into refined and unrefined. Of these, the refined segment is expected to dominate the global market in the coming years of the forecast period.

Based on end use, the global market is segmented into retail/household, food & beverages, cosmetic industry, and dietary supplements. Of these, the segments of cosmetic industry and food and beverages are expected to show promising rate of growth.

In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into B2B and B2C.

Global Passionfruit Seed Oil Market - Key Driving Factors

One of the biggest driving factors for the growth of the global passionfruit seed oil market is the gradual shift in the consumer purchasing patterns. People are more aware about their health and wellbeing and are now more inclined towards purchasing product that will improve their lifestyle.

In addition to this, in recent years, the popularity of organic products has increased massively. People tend to prefer organic products over synthetic ones. Such changes are helpful for pushing up the growth of the global market in coming years of the forecast period.

Another important factor for the overall development of the global passionfruit seed oil market is its medicinal properties. The oil is a rich source of fiber and vitamin A. It also has higher antioxidant content that helps in protecting skin from external factors such as dust and rays. Such wide range of medicinal properties have helped in improving the popularity of these products and thus the overall growth of the global market.

Global Passionfruit Seed Oil Market - Geographical Outlook

North America , Latin America , Middle East and Africa , Europe , and Asia Pacific are the key regional segments of the global passionfruit seed oil market.

, , and , , and are the key regional segments of the global passionfruit seed oil market. Of these, the global market is expected to be led by the regional segment of North America . Growing consumer awareness, presence of key players, and popularizing fitness trends are some of the key factors that are projected to drive the growth of the North America Market.

Global Passionfruit Seed Oil Market - Key Players

AU Natural Organics, Eternal Essence Oils, H&B Oils Center Co., Hollywood Beauty, and Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH are some of the key players in the global market.

Global Passionfruit Seed Oil Market: Segmentation

Passionfruit Seed Oil Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Passionfruit Seed Oil Market by Grade

Refined

Unrefined

Passionfruit Seed Oil Market by End Use

Household/Retail

Food & Beverages

Bakery



Confectionery



Dressing & Condiments



Sauces & Spreads



Ready Meals



Beverage Processing



Others

Cosmetic Industry

Skin Care



Lip Care



Hair Care



Cosmetic



Aromatherapy

Dietary Supplements

Passionfruit Seed Oil Market by Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Grocery Retailers



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Independent Small Groceries



Online Retail



Other Retail Formats

Passionfruit Seed Oil Market by Packaging

Aseptic

Pouches

Bottles

Jerry Cans

Tinplate Containers

Others

Passionfruit Seed Oil Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Peru



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-4



U.K.



BENLUX



Nordic



Poland



Russia



Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Turkey



Iran



Israel



Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan

India



China



ASEAN



South Korea



Rest of APEJ

Oceania

Australia



New Zealand

Japan

