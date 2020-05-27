Immune Thrombocytopenia Market is Anticipated to Grow by 2030 Owing to a Rich and Robust Pipeline

- The expected launch of upcoming therapies in the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market viz. a viz., BT595 (Biotest) in 2021; UCB7665 (UCB Biopharma) in and ARGX-113 (Argenx BVBA) along with many more in 2023 is going to influence the ITP market positively
LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight has added a new report Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030 in its vast repository of market research reports.
Key Highlights:
- The total Immune Thrombocytopenia prevalent population in the 7MM is expected to reach up to 184,676 in 2020.
- The Immune Thrombocytopenia market size in the 7MM was be USD 2,527.72 millionin 2017.
- Key pharma companies fuelling the ITP market are Octapharma USA, Amgen, CSL Behring, Dova Pharmaceuticals, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Zenyaku Kogyo/Biogen Idec, Novartis, Bio Products Laboratory's, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, Biotest, GC Pharma, SK Plasma, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Argenx, Genosco (a US-based subsidiary of Korean bio company Oscotec), Kezar Life Sciences, UCB Biopharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Principia Biopharma, Protalex and others.
Immune thrombocytopenia, earlier known as immune thrombocytopenic purpura or idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, is an autoimmune disorder that occurs when body attacks its own platelets and destroys them too quickly.
Immune Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology
The United States is expected to account for the maximum prevalent Immune Thrombocytopenia cases among 7MM countries by 2020. Among the European countries, the United Kingdom will have the highest ITP prevalent population, whereas Spain would account for the lowest ITP prevalent population. Japan, however, is expected to record for the least Immune Thrombocytopenia prevalence in the 7MM.
ITP can be further of two main types - Acute (short term) and Chronic (long term). ITP is also categorized as primary and secondary based on the cause of the disease.
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:
- Total Prevalent Population of ITP,
- Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of ITP, and
- Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of ITP scenario
Immune Thrombocytopenia Market
Immune Thrombocytopenia Treatment Market Share is majorly dominated by three of the FDA-approved therapies i.e., Romiplostim (Nplate), Eltrombopag (Promacta), and Avatrombopag (Doptelet). After their patent expiry - in 2022 of Romiplostim and Eltrombopag in the US, and in Europe 2019 for Romiplostim and 2025 for Eltrombopag, Doptelet is likely to cover a major patient pool. According to a research's analysis, Doptelet has generated USD 15.50 million in 2019 in the United States.
Present Immune Thrombocytopenia Market has several approved therapies that help increasing the count of platelets.
Marketed Drugs
- Nplate (AMG-531): Amgen
- Octagam: Octapharma USA
- Privigen: CSL Behring
- Rhophylac: CSL Behring
- Doptelet (Avatrombopag): Dova Pharmaceuticals
- Tavalisse (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate): Rigel Pharmaceuticals
- Rituximab: Zenyaku Kogyo/Biogen Idec
- Promacta (eltrombopag): Novartis
- Gammaplex: Bio Products Laboratory
- Takecab: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Nexium Capsules: AstraZeneca
However, the ITP Market is anticipated to change during the forecasted period owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies. There are many pipeline therapies under development for the treatment of the patient with ITP.
Drugs in the Pipeline
- BT-595: Biotest
- Efgartigimod (ARGX-113): Argenx
- LIV-Gamma SN Inj.: SK Plasma
- Hetrombopag Olamine: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine
- SKI-O-703: Genosco (a US-based subsidiary of Korean bio company Oscotec)
- KZR-616: Kezar Life Sciences
- Rozanolixizumab: UCB Biopharma
- BMS-986004 (Letolizumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb
- PRN-1008: Principia Biopharma
- PRTX-100: Protalex
Conclusively, the increasing prevalence of the disease along with promising emerging pipeline therapies shall positively drive the Immune Thrombocytopenia market. There is an influx of companies and academics observed in recent years, working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence ITP R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches that will improve the disease condition and bring revolutionary approaches to address Immune Thrombocytopenia.
DelveInsight's Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report covers all of the aspects required to gain insights and proper understanding of the Immune Thrombocytopenia Market. The report delivers an in-depth understanding of the ITP, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the ITP market trends.
The ITP market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM ITP market size from 2017 to 2030. The Report also covers current ITP treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Scope of the report
- Geography Covered: 7MM - United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan
- Market Segmentation: 7MM, By Geographies, By therapies
- Study Period: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis
- Companies Covered: Octapharma USA, Amgen, CSL Behring, Dova Pharmaceuticals, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Zenyaku Kogyo/Biogen Idec, Novartis, Bio Products Laboratory's, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, Biotest, GC Pharma, SK Plasma, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Argenx, Genosco (a US-based subsidiary of Korean bio company Oscotec), Kezar Life Sciences, UCB Biopharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Principia Biopharma, Protalex and others.
- Comparative Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.
- Case Studies
- KOL's Views
