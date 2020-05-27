Anzeige
WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
Tradegate
27.05.20
16:25 Uhr
0,499 Euro
+0,031
+6,72 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2020 | 16:41
DNO ASA: DNO Annual General Meeting Held; All Resolutions Passed by Shareholders

?Oslo, 27 May 2020 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today held its 2020 Annual General Meeting at 3:00 pm in Oslo. All resolutions received near unanimous approval from shareholders. The minutes from the meeting and the newly approved Articles of Association are attached.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • Minutes from 2020 AGM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/86af5521-f58c-4d79-9495-ab84720ec979)
  • DNO ASA Articles of Association (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eda3be8a-6048-4a32-80e8-63c3f2cecffa)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
