DNO ASA: DNO Annual General Meeting Held; All Resolutions Passed by Shareholders

?Oslo, 27 May 2020 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today held its 2020 Annual General Meeting at 3:00 pm in Oslo. All resolutions received near unanimous approval from shareholders. The minutes from the meeting and the newly approved Articles of Association are attached.
--
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
- Minutes from 2020 AGM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/86af5521-f58c-4d79-9495-ab84720ec979)
- DNO ASA Articles of Association (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eda3be8a-6048-4a32-80e8-63c3f2cecffa)
DNO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de