Messenger Bot: Businesses Are Turning Towards This New Innovative Technology During Covid-19 To Help Customer Support and Sales Teams

This New Technology from Messenger Bot Utilizes Artificial Intelligence and Simultaneously Routes Users Based On Their Behavior and Responses

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / The founders of Messenger Bot are pleased to announce that their innovative Facebook messenger bot has quickly grown to become a leader in the industry. Originally designed to assist with enhancing the Facebook and Messenger experiences, the Facebook chatbot is now a complete marketing automation suite that helps people, businesses and marketing agencies to create powerful digital marketing automations with Website Chat, SMS, Email, Social, eCommerce, and more all bundled into one dashboard.

To learn more about Messenger Bot and its many features and/or to try it for free with no credit card required, please visit https://messengerbot.app/.

As a company spokesperson noted, people hoping to defer credit card, car, or mortgage payments, apply for unemployment, cancel airline flights and get refunds on event tickets or locate shipments of products that are in high-demand are all running into unprecedented wait times for customer service assistance.

At the other end of the line are the besieged customer service agents based in cities and countries all around the world trying to conduct business while adhering to strict stay-at-home orders issued to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the perfect storm of customer service issues. People are on hold for hours due to extremely high call volumes and agent shortages. Businesses and government agencies are struggling to keep up with their customer service queues while ensuring the safety of their employees, and customers are struggling to keep their cool as they run into record breaking wait times.

The global scale of the lockdown has left companies with few options until now; people can now set up a chatbot to automate responses to common questions as well as send bulk messages to share company updates and so much more with Messenger Bot. Chatbots can save a company up to 30 percent in customer support cost and can help businesses save on operational costs by speeding up response times and answering up to 80 percent of routine questions.

Messenger Bot is able to provide 24/7 customer service; chatbots can virtually take on an unlimited amount of customer queries simultaneously. This technology becomes both a queue buster and an automated hub of answers. Taking it one step further, if the chatbot is unable to answer a query, it will automatically begin routing the customer to a support agent who can.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Messenger Bot know how important a Facebook messenger bot can be to help businesses go to the next level. The software uses artificial intelligence to move users through an existing sales funnel or route them to a different workflow based upon their responses and behavior. The Messenger Bot can also interact directly in Messenger as well as on a website to provide a complete customer support experience. These types of bots have been designed to understand questions and offer replies, which allows it to interact with countless numbers of people on Facebook.

This knowledge inspired the founders to create and launch the Messenger Bot, which has quickly become much more than an effective way for business owners of all sizes to reach their current and potential customers as well as subscribers.

"One of the most powerful marketing automation suites available, Messenger Bot, has quickly become a leader in this new industry," the spokesperson noted, adding that the marketing software has so many features that make marketing a breeze for companies large and small.

This pandemic has changed the world, and businesses are rapidly pivoting to address major shifts using chatbots as they quickly transition online. Many different industries such as education, retail, airlines, entertainment, and banks are successfully utilizing chatbots during these unprecedented times to give the quick answers they demand, on their terms, anywhere at any time.

While a bot may never be able to fully replicate a human tutor, it can surely be used to answer standard questions and serve as a knowledge base for students. With strict social distancing measures forcing most brick-and-mortar sites to close, businesses are searching to reinforce their online presence to cover for lost revenue. And while retail has already been slowly shifting from in-person to e-commerce for years now, these brands are still looking for ways to stand out from their competitors online.

"By using this app, you can now provide support on and off your website, send bulk emails and SMS messages, and even post videos and pictures to multiple social networks. If you need it for your business, Messenger Bot undoubtedly has it or will soon."

In addition, since its launch, Messenger Bot has rapidly become an ideal way to provide business owners with lead generation. The bot is able to ask potential customers a number of general questions that can help assess what the person is looking for. The app can then intelligently guide the individual from contact to sale, all without ever needing the intervention of any employee, 24/7.

About Messenger Bot:

Messenger Bot was originally designed to enhance the Facebook and Messenger experience, but has quickly grown to become a fully-fledged marketing automation suite, that helps individuals, businesses, and marketing agencies create powerful marketing automations that utilize Website Chat, SMS, Email, Social, eCommerce, and more. For more information, please visit https://messengerbot.app/.

Messenger Bot

PO Box 91501

Henderson, NV 89009

Contact:

Dan Kerns

dan.k@messengerbot.app

(877) 960-1007

SOURCE: Messenger Bot

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591622/Businesses-Are-Turning-Towards-This-New-Innovative-Technology-During-Covid-19-To-Help-Customer-Support-and-Sales-Teams