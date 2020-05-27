Mambu Strengthens U.S. Presence with Addition of Johanna Pugh as Managing Director, North America

Strategic hire enables ongoing expansion of Mambu's U.S. and Canadian market presence

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Mambu, a cloud banking platform for banking and lending businesses,today announced industry veteran Johanna Pugh as Mambu's new Managing Director, North America. Splitting her time between Texas, Miami and New York, Johanna will spearhead the company's commercial and platform development across the U.S. and Canada.

Pugh joins from Finastra and brings over 20 years of experience in the financial technology industry. In this new role, Pugh will strengthen Mambu's U.S. and Canadian presence and operations with a focus on strategic investments in partnerships along with building out first-class local commercial and operational teams in the North American market.

"Johanna will play a leading role in elevating Mambu's presence in the region," said Eugene Danilkis, Co-Founder and CEO of Mambu. "We have increasingly seen banks and lenders make a move toward adopting cloud technology and Johanna will lend her proven expertise to accelerate growth in the U.S. and Canada."

"Mambu is in a unique position in the fintech industry," said Ms. Pugh. "We are changing the way businesses think about 'core banking' and the role that Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) has to play in how products are developed, deployed and consumed for financial services. Now more than ever before, cloud-native and agile platforms are needed by financial institutions to bring new products to market and evolve their existing offerings. I am truly excited to join this talented team and look forward to bringing modern financial service offerings to our customers and their end-users in North America."

Mambu enables financial institutions to build new banking and lending experiences with their cloud banking platform. Global customers already include ABN AMRO, Santander, OnDeck, N26 and OakNorth. The pure SaaS banking platform offers banking capabilities including current accounts, loans, deposits and other financial products all configurable within minutes and fully accessible via APIs with a wide range of third-party services easily integrated into the platform.

ABOUT MAMBU

Mambu was launched in 2011 with the vision to enable access to modern financial services for all. We make this possible by providing a modern cloud-native banking platform that not only competes with core products from traditional players, but changes the market through our composable banking approach. We're bringing SaaS to banking at a time when it's needed the most. Our clients range from top tier banks like ABN AMRO and Santander, to leading venture-backed fintechs like N26 and OakNorth to telcos like Globe Telecom. We enable them to build a modern banking or lending offering, in the cloud, by composing a best-for-purpose solution for their needs which is an order of magnitude more agile and cost-effective than the legacy approach to core banking. As a result, we're taking on the $250B market of banking technology worldwide. We're currently a team of over 200 people spread between our main offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore, London, Ia?i (Romania) and Miami servicing over 130 clients with over 14M end users in over 45 countries. We've raised over €42M to date with the latest round led by Bessemer Venture Capital in SF.

For more information, please visit our website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

