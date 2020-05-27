DigiPlex a Top 15 Great Place to Work Finalist

OSLO, Norway, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for innovative, secure and sustainable data centres, confirms its ranking among the very best Great Places to Work by reaching the final in Norway.

DigiPlex has participated in the Norwegian survey since 2018 and is now certified as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) for the third time. This year DigiPlex was ranked top 15 in the category 50-199 employees, becoming a finalist for the first time with an average score of 80 per cent, well above the 70 per cent required to be certified.

"DigiPlex has always set itself the goal of being the most attractive brand in data centers, not only among our customers but with our staff and prospective employees as well. It is very gratifying to see that we in GPTW 2020 achieved high scores on mutual trust, credibility, respect, pride and cooperation, as these are some of the most important qualities that makes a company a great place to work. We value our employees highly and are strongly committed to continue our efforts to improve even further," said Haakon Holm Knapstad, Chief HR & Compliance Officer at DigiPlex.

"At DigiPlex there is a strong focus on culture and leadership. They have a culture of trust and responsibility. Trust, combined with a culture where it is okay to make mistakes, creates significant engagement, continuous improvement and learning. People are proud to be a part of DigiPlex, you can be yourself and colleagues care about one another," said Jannik Krohn Falck, CEO Great Place To Work.

Connect with DigiPlex

About DigiPlex

DigiPlex designs, builds and operates sustainable and secure data centres in the Nordics with locations in Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen. DigiPlex is carrier-neutral and offers connectivity to all major Cloud and Network Service Providers. DigiPlex offers best-in-class services with the highest possible availability and is trusted by public and private customers alike - including security sensitive organisations such as government and financial institutions with mission-critical applications. DigiPlex's five data centres are powered by electricity produced from 100% sustainable sources and the company has won several awards for its many energy efficient innovations and sustainability initiatives. www.digiplex.com

CONTACT:

Elisabeth Lennhede

Head of Communications

+46703322705

elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/r/digiplex-a-top-15-great-place-to-work-finalist,c3121523

The following files are available for download: