Herantis Pharma announced that it has raised c €6.8m in gross proceeds through the issuance of new shares in a directed share offering. This further strengthens its balance sheet, extending the current cash runway into 2022 and beyond key inflection points for priority assets CDNF in Parkinson's disease (Phase I/II extension study data expected in Q320) and Lymfactin in breast cancer-associated lymphedema (Phase II top-line data expected in Q121). We increase our valuation of Herantis to €93.6m or €12.4/share, reflecting the additional funds raised through the share offering, while maintaining all other assumptions and forecasts.

