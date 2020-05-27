IR Vækstlande A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in accordance with Rules for Issuers of Alternative Investment Fund Certificates. The last day of trading the shares in IR Vækstlande A/S is 25 June 2020. IR Vækstlande A/S is removed following a decision at the company's general meeting. We refer to the company's announcement from 15 May 2020. ISIN: DK0060642213 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: IR VÆKSTLANDE A/S ------------------------------------------------------------------ Share capital (à 1,000 DKK): 16,987 shares (16,987,000 DKK) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Submarket OMX CPH Alternative Investment Funds ------------------------------------------------------------------ Submarket List AIF ------------------------------------------------------------------ CVR No: 33387253 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: IRAVLA ------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 131553 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ________________________________________________________________________________ _______________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=778028