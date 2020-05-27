CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Operations with a New Store in Mississippi

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to announce a new franchise location is joining its growing network of mobile repair stores. The franchise congratulates Loren and Sandra Nunley on the opening of their first CPR store, CPR Cell Phone Repair Corinth in Mississippi.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Corinth, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/corinth-ms/.

"The CPR network congratulates Loren and Sandra on the opening of their new store in Mississippi, CPR Corinth," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Loren and Sandra's vast experience in the consumer electronics industry combined with their store's affordable prices will set CPR Corinth up to be area residents' first choice for repair services."

Corinth is a historic community in Northeast Mississippi. It lies on the state border with Tennessee, and is commonly referred to as Mississippi's Gateway city. Founded in 1853, the city initially served as a junction for the Mobile & Ohio and Memphis & Charleston railroads. CPR Corinth is conveniently located between Lee Highway and South Harper Road across from Walmart Supercenter.

"With our combined experience in everyday repairs, advanced diagnostics, logic board repairs and microsoldering, we are certain that we will provide the most dependable repair services in the area," said Loren and Sandra. "We're thrilled to become a part of the CPR Cell Phone Repair network and to provide mobile device repair, warranty offerings, and free repair estimates to our customers."

Loren and Sandra both grew up in Corinth, Mississippi. Together, they have six kids and seven grandchildren. Loren has been in the electronics repair industry for over thirty years. He and Sandra have spent the last several years managing and running a business. Sandra earned her accounting degree in 2013 from Ashford University with a minor in Supply Chain and Operations Management. When they're not working, they enjoy cooking out, spending time with their family, and taking trips to the beach and mountains. Customers can get in touch with the CPR Corinth team by contacting them at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Corinth is located at:

1733 Virginia Lane

Corinth, MS 38834

Please contact the store at 662-286-9039 or via email: repairs@cpr-corinth.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/corinth-ms/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

