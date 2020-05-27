Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2020) - SBD Capital Corp. (CSE: SBD), (the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Brian Stecyk as a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Stecyk for his valuable contribution to the Company and wishes him every success in his future endeavors.

The Company is also please to announce the appointment of Mr. Daniel Nauth as a director of the Company. Mr. Daniel Nauth practices U.S. securities and corporate law and advises both public and private issuers on U.S.-Canada cross border capital markets, M&A and corporate/securities transactions and regulatory compliance. Mr. Nauth holds a J.D. from Queen's University and a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) from York University. Mr. Nauth is a licensed Foreign Legal Consultant in the Province of Ontario. Mr. Nauth has extensive advisory experience in a range of industries, including mining and oil/gas, emerging biopharmaceutical and medical devices, medicinal cannabis, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

On behalf of the Board,

SBD Capital Corp.

Arvin Ramos, Chief Financial Officer

Aramos@resourcesgroup.ca

(416) 361-2515

