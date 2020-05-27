LexisNexis Risk Solutions Positioned as a Leader in Risk-Based Authentication Report

ATLANTA, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis Risk Solutions is honored to announce it is named as a leader among risk-based authentication (RBA) providers in The Forrester Wave: Risk-Based Authentication, Q2 2020 report. Forrester positioned LexisNexis Risk Solutions as having the highest score in the strategy category among all vendors included in the report.

The Forrester Wave report examined 33 discrete sets of criteria for its evaluation, which includes the seven most significant risk based authentication (RBA) providers. The Forrester report shows how "each provider measures up and helps security and risk professionals select the right one for their needs." Digital transactions are more prevalent than ever in today's current state of world affairs. This makes RBA stand out as a top concern for businesses looking to improve fraud prevention.

"We believe Forrester's ranking us as a leader stands as a proof point that LexisNexis Risk Solutions is making good on our long-term vision to help our customers gain a 360-degree view of an identity," said Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We're proud of where we stand in the industry and the gains we've made in recent years through organic product enhancements complemented by several strategic acquisitions, which have made our offering truly comprehensive."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions received the highest score in the Strategy category with highest marks possible in 13 of 16 criteria including execution roadmap, market approach, biometrics plans, support engineers, professional services and partner ecosystem. The company also received the highest score possible in four of the Current Offering criteria evaluated. These include rule management, statistical decisioning, device scale and user scale.

The LexisNexis Risk Solutions vendor profile in the Forrester report reflects the company's acquisition and integration of the LexisNexis ThreatMetrix device reputation and online fraud management solution. The company was able to bring together identity verification, risk-based authentication and transaction monitoring onto one platform by integrating traditional physical identity with digital identity capabilities.



This year the company further executed on its fraud and identity solution growth strategy by acquiring both ID Analytics and Emailage, two leading providers in the fraud prevention space. LexisNexis Risk Solutions also announced in March 2020 the addition of LexisNexis Behavioral Biometrics to its LexisNexis ThreatMetrix product. This new capability adds an additional risk signal to its existing digital identity intelligence and authentication solution.

Sutherland added, "Our key differentiator is that we offer our customers a full suite of risk assessment and authentication tools that allows them to receive real-time and on-demand insights. These shared insights place our customers in a solid position to fight fraud while providing a positive consumer experience."

Access The Forrester Wave: Risk-Based Authentication, Q2 2020 report here.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Media Contact:

Marcy Theobald

678.694.6681

Marcy.Theobald@lexisnexisrisk.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494562/LexisNexis_Risk_Solutions_Logo.jpg