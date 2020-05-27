Regulatory News:

Following the payment on May 26, 2020 of a dividend of 1.43 per share in respect of the 2019 financial year decided by SEB SA (Paris:SK) Annual Shareholders' meeting held on May 19, 2020, the exchange ratio of the Bonds Redeemable in Cash and/or in Existing Shares (ORNAE) due November 2021 (ISIN code FR0013218807) is adjusted.

In accordance with Article 2.6.(b).10.(b) of the Terms and Conditions of the ORNAE, the new exchange ratio is 0.995 share per ORNAE, as from May 26, 2020.

Next key dates July 23 before market opens H1 2020 sales and results October 26 after market closes 9-month 2020 sales and financial data

Find us on… www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €7.3 billion in 2019 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide.

SEB SA ¦

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON with a share capital of €50,307,064 - Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005692/en/

Contacts:

Investor/Analyst Relations

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and Investor Relations

Isabelle Posth

Raphaël Hoffstetter

comfin@groupeseb.com

Phone:+33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04

Media Relations

Groupe SEB

Corporate Communication Dept

Cathy Pianon

Caroline Philips

com@groupeseb.com

Phone: 33 (0) 6 33 13 02 00

Phone: 33 (0) 6 49 82 28 45

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Claire Doligez

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

caroline.simon@image7.fr

cdoligez@image7.fr

isegonzac@image7.fr

Phone:+33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70