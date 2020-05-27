Regulatory News:
Following the payment on May 26, 2020 of a dividend of 1.43 per share in respect of the 2019 financial year decided by SEB SA (Paris:SK) Annual Shareholders' meeting held on May 19, 2020, the exchange ratio of the Bonds Redeemable in Cash and/or in Existing Shares (ORNAE) due November 2021 (ISIN code FR0013218807) is adjusted.
In accordance with Article 2.6.(b).10.(b) of the Terms and Conditions of the ORNAE, the new exchange ratio is 0.995 share per ORNAE, as from May 26, 2020.
Next key dates
July 23 before market opens
H1 2020 sales and results
October 26 after market closes
9-month 2020 sales and financial data
World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €7.3 billion in 2019 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide.
