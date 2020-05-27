New plant and production capacity acquisition in North Carolina demonstrate Ontex' commitment to further develop North American business

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) today announced plans for a new personal hygiene manufacturing plant in Rockingham County, North Carolina. The new facility is scheduled for first production in mid-2021. Ontex also announced that it has entered into an agreement with Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Ltd. (TASE: ALBA) to acquire their feminine hygiene production assets in Rockingham County.

"Following the previously-announced decision to invest in manufacturing in the eastern part of the country to complement shipments from abroad, we are proud to announce the forthcoming opening of Ontex' first U.S. production site as well as the acquisition of feminine hygiene production assets," Ontex CEO Charles Bouaziz said. "With these meaningful steps we accelerate the execution of our strategic priority to increase our U.S. presence

New personal hygiene manufacturing plant

The North Carolina location was selected because approximately half the U.S. population lives within a 1,000 km/650-mile radius. The strategic location of Rockingham County, the quality of the workforce, as well as state and local incentives were compelling factors in the company's decision to locate the new facility in Rockingham County. Ontex, which produces and sells personal hygiene products in baby care, feminine care and adult care, will become a key local employer.

Acquisition of feminine hygiene assets

Ontex' agreement with Albaad covers the production lines and related equipment in Rockingham County as well as a license for all corresponding inventory and intellectual property. The production lines produce feminine hygiene pads. Ontex will benefit from an experienced team of new colleagues who will join the Ontex Group and operate the acquired equipment. This acquisition strengthens Ontex's growing feminine hygiene business in North America, providing more robust supply capabilities and options for current and prospective customers.

"The successful acquisition of Grupo Mabe (Mexico) in 2016 provided Ontex with leading own brands and positions in Baby Care and Adult Care in Latin America, as well as a fast-growing business of Baby Care products in the U.S. and Canada", said Armando Amselem, president of Ontex' Americas, Middle East, Africa and Asia Division. "Our solid performance and business growth prospects triggered the need for local production in the eastern United States, and adding Albaad's Rockingham County feminine care production assets will expand our offering to retailers and provide new options for us to grow further in this important market

The acquisition of assets from Albaad is expected to occur in July following remaining due diligence and regulatory approvals.

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

