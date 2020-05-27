Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe S.A.'s [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40] (Paris:PUB) Combined General Shareholders' Meeting took place today, chaired by Mr. Maurice Lévy, Chair of the Supervisory Board. In the very specific context of the Covid-19, the meeting was exceptionally held behind closed doors, without the physical attendance of the shareholders, pursuant to the Order n°2020-321 dated March 25, 2020.

All documents relating to the General Meeting have been made available to shareholders on the Group's website. The presentations of the Chairman of the Management Board and the Chair of the various Committees, as well as the full results of the votes, are available on: www.publicisgroupe.com.

Representing a quorum of 73.9%, higher than the one in 2019 at 72.4%, General Shareholders' Meeting has adopted all the proposed resolutions, with scores between 85% and 99%.

Shareholders approved a €1.15 dividend per share, in line with the proposal of the Management Board to reduce the initially proposed dividend by half, as supported by the Supervisory Board when it met on April 10. Shareholders can opt to receive payment of the dividend either in cash or in new shares. As an exceptional measure, the dividend in cash or new shares will be paid later than usual, on September 28 2020.

The dividend calendar is as follows:

the ex-dividend date will be September 7, 2020,

- the option for payment of the dividend in shares must be exercised between September 9 and September 22, 2020 inclusive. The Supervisory Board encourages the shareholders who are in a position to do so, to reinvest the dividend in the company by opting for its payment in shares.

The issue price of shares distributed as dividends was set at 24.46 euros per share, equal to the average of closing prices during 20 stock market days prior to the Shareholders' meeting, after deducting the net amount of cash dividend.

Shareholders also approved the renewal of the mandates of Mrs. Sophie Dulac and Mrs. Marie-Josée Kravis, and of Mr. Thomas H. Glocer and Mr. André Kudelski.

After this General Shareholders' Meeting, the Supervisory Board remains composed of 13 members (including one member representing employees, with 50% of women and 66% of independent members).

During its meeting that took place after the General Shareholders' Meeting, the Supervisory Board approved the composition of the Committees of the Board.

The Nominating Committee

Chair: Mrs. Elisabeth Badinter.

Members: Mrs. Marie-Josée Kravis; Mr. Jean Charest; Mr. André Kudelski and Mr. Maurice Lévy.

The Audit Committee

Chair: Mr. Jean Charest.

Members: Mrs. Suzan LeVine and Mr. André Kudelski

Independent expert: Mrs. Claudine Bienaimé.

The Compensation Committee

Chair: Mr André Kudelski.

Members: Mrs. Cherie Nursalim and Mrs. Antonella Mei-Pochtler; Mr. Thomas H. Glocer and Mr. Maurice Lévy.

Independent expert: Mr. Michel Cicurel.

The Strategy and Risk Committee

Chair: Mrs. Marie-Josée Kravis

Members: Mrs. Elisabeth Badinter and Mrs. Suzan LeVine; Mr. Thomas H. Glocer; Mr. Maurice Lévy; Mr. Enrico Letta and Mr. Pierre Pénicaud.

