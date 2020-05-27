The "Europe: Chocolate Spreads Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a strategic analysis of the chocolate spreads market in Europe and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, trends, growth and demand drivers.

The chocolate spreads market in Europe was equal to 2.07 billion USD (calculated in retail prices) in 2014. Until 2024, the chocolate spreads market in Europe is forecast to reach 2.43 billion USD (in retail prices), thus increasing at a CAGR of 1.20% per annum for the period 2019-2024. This is a decrease, compared to the growth of about 2.11% per year, registered in 2014-2018.

The average consumption per capita in value terms reached 2.83 USD per capita (in retail prices) in 2014. In the next five years, it grew at a CAGR of 4.62% per annum. In the medium term (by 2024), the indicator is forecast to slow down its growth and increase at a CAGR of 2.33% per annum.

The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the chocolate spreads market in Europe, to present actual and retrospective information about the volumes, dynamics, structure and characteristics of production, imports, exports and consumption and to build a forecast for the market in the next five years, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, price fluctuations, trends, growth and demand drivers of the market and all other factors, influencing its development.

This research report has been prepared using the publisher's unique methodology, including a blend of qualitative and quantitative data. The information comes from official sources and insights from market experts (representatives of the main market participants), gathered by semi-structured interviews.

The report includes:

Analysis and forecast for the economy of Europe;

Analysis and forecast of the market size, value and dynamics;

Market structure (by origin, by country (includes breakdown of all indicators by all 33 analyzed countries), by types of products, etc.);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of domestic production (past, current and future);

Analysis of price levels (wholesale, retail, distributors, etc.) and their dynamics (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of imports (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of exports (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of consumption (past, current and future);

Characteristics of the main market participants (manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, importers, exporters, Government structures, etc.) and the competitive landscape;

Value chain analysis;

Analysis and forecast of the trends and levels of supply and demand on the market;

Analysis of the factors, influencing the development of the market (market growth drivers, restraints, etc.);

Country opportunity analysis;

Analysis of the major trade flows;

Forecast for development of the market in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it (including three possible scenarios for development).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive summary

3. Characteristics of chocolate spreads

4. Characteristics and analysis of raw materials base

5. State of the economy of Europe

6. Overview and analysis of the chocolate spreads market in Europe

7. Overview and analysis of the domestic production of chocolate spreads in Europe

8. Characteristics and analysis of the prices of chocolate spreads in Europe

9. Foreign trade operations of chocolate spreads in Europe

10. Overview and analysis of the imports of chocolate spreads to the European market

11. Overview and analysis of the European exports of chocolate spreads

12. Characteristics of the consumption of chocolate spreads in Europe

13. Forecast for development of the chocolate spreads market in Europe for 2020-2025

