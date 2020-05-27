Regulatory News:

Today, SFL (Paris:FLY) successfully issued €500 million worth of seven-year bonds maturing on 5 June 2027 and paying an annual coupon of 1.50%.

The bonds were placed with a broad base of quality European investors, primarily in France, the United Kingdom and Germany.

The new issue will be used for general corporate purposes and extends the average maturity of the Group's debt as part of its proactive balance sheet management strategy.

SFL is rated BBB+ with a stable outlook by Standard Poor's.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.2 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005798/en/

Contacts:

SFL Thomas Fareng Phone +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Evidence Grégoire Silly Phone: 06 99 10 78 99 gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr



www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com