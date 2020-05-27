MorphoSys AG Reports Outcome of Annual General Meeting 2020

All Proposed Resolutions Approved

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; Prime Standard Segment, MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ:MOR) announced today that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Company's Management and Supervisory Boards at the Company's virtual Annual General Meeting which took place on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, including:

The discharge of the members of the Management and Supervisory Boards with respect to the 2019 financial year

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers AG as auditor for the 2020 financial year

Resolution on the reduction of the number of Supervisory Board members

Resolution on the election of Supervisory Board members

Resolution on an amendment to the Articles of Association with regard to the prerequisites for participation in the Annual General Meeting

Resolution on an amendment to the Articles of Association with regard to conducting the Annual General Meeting

Resolution on the adjustment of the Supervisory Board remuneration

Resolution on the cancellation of Authorized Capital 2017-I and the creation of new Authorized Capital 2020-I with the option to exclude statutory subscription rights

Resolution on the creation of Conditional Capital 2020-I and the authorization to grant subscription rights to members of the Management Board of MorphoSys AG, members of the executive management bodies of affiliated companies in Germany and abroad and selected employees of MorphoSys AG and affiliated companies in Germany and abroad (Stock Option Plan 2020)

At the 2020 virtual Annual General Meeting of MorphoSys AG, 60.28 % of the current share capital were represented. The Company made use of the option provided by the German legislator in view of the coronavirus pandemic to conduct ordinary annual general meetings in 2020 without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies. Via a password-protected web service, registered shareholders could, among other things, visually and audibly follow the entire Annual General Meeting, exercise their voting rights and submit questions.

Effective April 11, 2020, Supervisory Board member Dr. Frank Morich resigned from the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys AG at his own request. He had been appointed to the Supervisory Board in May 2015. By resolution of today's Annual General Meeting, the size of the Supervisory Board was reduced to six members.

"On behalf of my colleagues of the Supervisory Board I would like to thank Dr. Frank Morich for his commitment and invaluable support over many years and wish him every success in the future," said Marc Cluzel, M.D., Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys AG.

"I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and trust, also on behalf of my colleagues on the Management Board," commented Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG.

More information on the Company's Annual General Meeting including the voting results on all agenda items can be found at www.morphosys.com/agm.

