myGwork Launches WorkPride - a Virtual Conference to Strengthen LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion

LONDON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- myGwork, the global recruitment and networking organisation for LGBTQ+ professionals, is launching its first global digital conference, WorkPride, in place of postponed or cancelled flagship LBGTQ+ events.

The aim is to bring together and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and strengthen LGBTQ+ inclusion, during what is a difficult time for many people across the world. The global event will run from 22 - 26 June, 2020.

According to the Trevor Project 2020 , LGBTQ+ helplines are experiencing double the amount of calls and many people have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Research shows that some parts of the LGBTQ+ community feel particularly isolated and at risk.





Pierre Gaubert, CEO and co-founder of myGwork, commented: "The ongoing pandemic has serious implications for the mental health of LGBTQ+ people. With most pride events being postponed or cancelled around the world we want to make sure the LGBTQ+ business community is visible and celebrated. This is a great opportunity for organisations committed to LGBTQ+ inclusion and their employees to come together to continue the conversation about what true equality in the workplace looks like - even from home."

The conference, powered by Zoom, is aimed at professionals, graduates, and employers, and will provide a forum to showcase and discuss best practice for LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace.

Each day of the virtual conference will cover a different theme such as mental health and involve interactive sessions including workshops, panel discussions, and online socials, with opportunities for attendees to network and build their contacts.

The UK headline sponsor EY will open the event on Monday 22 June; and Phyll Opoku-Gyimah (Lady Phyll), Executive Director of the Kaleidoscope Trust -the WorkPride conference charity partner-, will close the conference on Friday 26 June.

Adrien Gaubert, CMO and co-founder myGwork, commented: "We are focusing on pride in business because this is what we know best. This is a great opportunity to showcase what organisations and employee resource groups are doing for LGBTQ+ inclusion while learning new skills and bringing people together to combat loneliness, isolation and poor mental health."

Sandra Thompson, of the EY Unity network - an employee network for the LGBT+ community at EY, commented: "With pride and other key LGBTQ+ events understandably not going ahead as planned this year, virtual conferences such as WorkPride are a great way to ensure that we continue to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. We look forward to being part of this event and having the opportunity to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ issues, and inform ongoing efforts to create an inclusive work environment for all."

About myGwork

myGwork is the business community for LGBT+ professionals, graduates, inclusive employers and anyone who believes in workplace equality.

We want to empower the LGBT+ community by offering our individual members a safe space where they can connect with inclusive employers, find jobs, mentors, professional events and news.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organisation and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organisation, please visit ey.com.

