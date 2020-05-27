Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 27 mai/May 2020)

The common shares of Lida Resources Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Lida is an independent, Canadian-based, internationally focused mining company and, through its subsidiaries in Peru, owns and operates the San Vicente Property.

L'inscription à la cote du CSE des actions ordinaires de Lida Resources Inc. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Lida est une société minière indépendante, basée au Canada et à vocation internationale et, par l'intermédiaire de ses filiales au Pérou, possède et exploite la propriété San Vicente.

Issuer/Émetteur: Lida Resources Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): LID Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 34 157 429 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 0 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 531706 10 9 ISIN: CA 531706 10 9 4 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 28 mai/May 2020 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end/Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 août/August Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for LID. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com