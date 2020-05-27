American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese to Extend Term of Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC US:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be extending the exercise period of a total of 5,252,081 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.25 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed over three tranches in 2017. The Company proposes to extend the expiry dates for all Warrants by one year, and accordingly, the new expiry dates for the Warrants are as follows:

Tranche 1: For Warrants issued on June 21, 2017, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be June 21, 2021.

Tranche 2: For Warrants issued on June 29, 2017, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be June 29, 2021.

Tranche 3: For Warrants issued on August 16, 2017, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be August 16, 2021.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778.574.4444 Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward -looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591659/American-Manganese-to-Extend-Term-of-Warrants