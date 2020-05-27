Anzeige
WKN: A1JS1K ISIN: IE00B4Q5ZN47 
PR Newswire
27.05.2020 | 22:10
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will webcast its corporate presentations at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 9:30 p.m. IST. Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update.
  • Goldman Sachs Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. EDT / 4:20 p.m. IST. Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update.

A live audio webcast of each presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of each presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast.

An archive of each webcast will be available for at least one week following each presentation on the Investors section of the company's website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases - often with limited or no options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in key therapeutic areas. Our focus is in neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders, and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. We actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecule advancements, biologics and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in more than 90 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Contacts:


Investors:
Kathee Littrell
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ireland, +353 1 634 7887
U.S., +1 650 496 2717

Media:
Jacqueline Kirby
Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Government Relations
Ireland, +353 1 697 2141
U.S., +1 215 867 4910

