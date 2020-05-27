Global Self Storage to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference, June 2-4

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties, will present at Nareit's REITweek: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference being held on June 2-4, 2020.

According to REITweek, the event is the industry's largest gathering of REIT management teams and institutional investors. During REITweek, investors can virtually meet with REIT managers in a series of company presentations and one-on-one meetings. Expert panels will also provide perspectives on industry trends, the economy, investment insights and other pertinent topics.

Global Self Storage's president and CEO, Mark C. Winmill, will participate in a number of one-on-one virtual meetings held during the conference. He will be joined by the company's CFO, Thomas O'Malley, and VP, Don Klimoski. They will discuss the company's strategy of focusing on underserved markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest that is generating industry-leading same-store results.

To register for the conference, click here. For any questions about the company or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your inquiry here.

About REITweek: 2020 Investor Conference

Nareit's REITweek: 2020 Investor Conference provides an opportunity for investors to meet with REIT management teams. During REITweek, Nareit corporate members will share their business plans, forecasts and strategies with institutional investors in a series of individual company presentations and one-on-one meetings. In addition, REITweek offers attendees compelling panels that provide the latest perspectives on the economy, industry trends and other investment insights and information.

Please note: Nareit will conduct its REITweek: 2020 Investor Conference on a virtual basis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. REITweek will still take place June 2-4, but the individual company presentations, one-on-one meetings and general sessions will be held via secure video calls in a virtual conference environment. For more information, visit www.reit.com/events.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through the company's wholly owned subsidiaries, it owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

The company's Global MaxManagementSM program provides self-storage developers and property owners a comprehensive solution for managing staff, budgets, billing, collections, auctions, rental-rate adjustments, digital marketing, insurance and maintenance-all designed to work together to enhance self-storage customer experience and maximize property performance.

For more information, go to ir.globalselfstorage.us or visit the company's customer site at globalselfstorage.us. You can also follow Global Self Storage on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information presented in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws including, but not limited to, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions, and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "plans," "intends," "expects," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. All forward-looking statements by the Company involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including the negative impacts from the continued spread of COVID-19 on the economy, the self storage industry, the broader financial markets, the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and the ability of the Company's tenants to pay rent. The Company may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by the Company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with all of the other information included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar information. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the Company's examination of historical operating trends and estimates of future earnings, are based upon the Company's current expectations and various assumptions. The Company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, but there can be no assurance that the Company's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts:

Global Self Storage

Mark C. Winmill, President and CEO

1 (212) 785-0900, ext. 201

mwinmill@globalselfstorage.us

CMA Investor Relations

Ron Both

1 (949) 432-7566

SELF@cma.team

SOURCE: Global Self Storage

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591686/Global-Self-Storage-to-Present-at-Nareits-REITweek-2020-Virtual-Investor-Conference-June-2-4