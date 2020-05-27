Technavio has been monitoring the plastic processing machinery market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.94 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Arburg GmbH, BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH, Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd., Haitan International Holdings Ltd., Hillenbrand Inc., KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH, Negri Bossi Spa, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., The Japan Steel Works Ltd., and Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing adoption of automated machines will offer immense growth opportunities, increased use of refurbished plastic extrusion machines will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing adoption of automated machines has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increased use of refurbished plastic extrusion machines might hamper market growth.

Plastic Processing Machinery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Plastic Processing Machinery Market is segmented as below:

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Product

IMM

Extrusion Machine

BMM

Others

End-user

Packaging

Construction

Automotive

And Others

Plastic Processing Machinery Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our plastic processing machinery market report covers the following areas:

Plastic Processing Machinery Market size

Plastic Processing Machinery Market trends

Plastic Processing Machinery Market industry analysis

This study identifies high demand from food and beverage packaging industry as one of the prime reasons driving the plastic processing machinery market growth during the next few years.

Plastic Processing Machinery Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the plastic processing machinery market, including some of the vendors such as Arburg GmbH, BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH, Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd., Haitan International Holdings Ltd., Hillenbrand Inc., KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH, Negri Bossi Spa, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., The Japan Steel Works Ltd., and Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the plastic processing machinery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Plastic Processing Machinery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist plastic processing machinery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the plastic processing machinery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the plastic processing machinery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic processing machinery market vendors

