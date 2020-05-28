JDE Peet's B.V.:

In relation to its announcement dated Tuesday, 26 May 2020, in which it published the terms for the proposed offer (the "Offer") and admission to listing and trading of its ordinary shares (the "Shares") on Euronext Amsterdam, JDE Peet's B.V. (the "Company") today announces that, in light of the strong response by investors to the Offer, the closing of the Offer is being brought forward to Thursday, 28 May 2020, at 16:00pm CET.

The final Offer price and the exact number of Shares to be sold in the Offer ("Offer Shares") are expected to be announced on Friday, 29 May 2020 (subject to extension of the timetable for the Offer).

Listing of, and first trading on an "as-if-and-when-issued/delivered" basis in, the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam are expected to commence on Friday, 29 May 2020. Settlement of the Offer is in that case expected to take place on Tuesday, 2 June 2020.

Investors are reminded that the Offer consists solely of private placements to certain institutional investors in various jurisdictions, including the Netherlands. There will be no public offering in any jurisdiction.

On Tuesday, 19 May 2020, the Company announced its intention to launch an offer and list on Euronext Amsterdam. On Tuesday, 26 May 2020, the Company announced the publication of the prospectus and indicative price range of the Offer. The prospectus and the press releases are available on the corporate website of the Company (www.jdepeets.com), subject to applicable securities laws.

At the date of this press release, the Company is still a private company with limited liability (besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid) named JDE Peet's B.V.. The Company is expected to be converted into a public company with limited liability (naamloze vennootschap) and to be renamed to JDE Peet's N.V. immediately prior to settlement.

