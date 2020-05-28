Clst City: Simple, Healthy, and Delicious Recipes to Spice Up Your Quarantine Cooking

Simple, Healthy, and Delicious Recipes to Spice Up Your Quarantine Cooking

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Are you sick of getting carry-out for the third time this week? As Stay-At-Home orders drag into the Summer, there's no better time to start summoning our inner Gordon Ramsay ideas than right now. With these fitness and health influencers' favorite recipes, you'll not only be saving money and experimenting with new flavors from the comforts of your own kitchen, you'll potentially be dropping the Quarantine pounds in no time, too. So roll up your sleeves, and let's start cooking.

Chocolate Coconut Flax Seed Pudding

What You'll Need:

¼ Cup of Flax Seeds

1 Scoop of Chocolate Protein Powder

1 Tbsp of Cocoa Powder

1 Cup of Almond Milk

Toppings Walnuts Bananas Organic Peanut Butter A Pinch of Coconut Flakes Lily's Dark Chocolate Stevia Sweetened Chips



Step 1: Mix the flax seeds, protein powder, and cocoa in a large bowl.

Step 2: Slowly add in almond milk, and whisk until they are all well-combined.

Step 3: Leave in the refrigerator for at least an hour, or preferably overnight.

Step 4: Take the pudding out of the refrigerator, and top with bananas, chocolate chips, coconut flakes, and nuts.

Step 5: Enjoy!

This recipe is courtesy of Mel G, @Melgfit on Instagram. Mel channels her love of fitness through selling her Workout Guide Ebooks and posting her personal journey on social media.

If you're a fan of leftovers, look no further. This high-protein recipe will satisfy your hunger and your cravings, all in one bite.

2. Plant-Based Sausage & Avocado Bagel

What You'll Need:

1 Bagel

1 whole Avocado

1 Beyond Meat Breakfast Sausage

Salt

Lime/Lemon

Olive Oil

Honey (Optional)

Step 1: Toast the bagel of your choice.

Step 2: Heat up your Beyond Meat breakfast sausage in an air fryer or microwave.

Step 3: In a separate bowl, mash up the avocado, and add a squeeze of lemon/lime juice, a dash of salt, and a drizzle of olive oil, stirring until it is properly mixed.

Step 4: Spread the avocado onto the bagel evenly, then drizzle honey and add the sausage on top.

Step 5: Cut the finished product in half, and it's ready to eat!

This recipe is courtesy of fitness and health enthusiast @sarahxallison (Instagram).

IHop, it's time to take a seat. These pancakes aren't just easy and quick to make in your own kitchen, they're also full of protein to get your day off to a good start.

Protein Pancakes What You'll Need: 2 Scoops of Protein Powder

2 Eggs

Water

1 Tsp Baking Powder

Organic Honey

Fruit of Choice Step 1: Mix and stir the protein powder with the eggs and baking powder in a bowl, adding water as you go to reach the desired consistency. Step 2: Coat the bottom of the pan with coconut oil, and put the stove on Medium heat. Step 3: Pour the mix onto the pan and let it sit until bubbles begin to form. Step 4: Flip the pancake and let the other side cook. Step 5: Put the finished pancake on a plate, and top with organic honey and fresh fruit. Step 6: Enjoy!

This recipe is courtesy of Esmeralda Baez, a Latina entrepreneur from New York City. Her PR agency, Elite Vision Media, specializes in Latin music and entertainment. You can follow her on Instagram, @es__xo.

Sometimes, nothing sounds better than a sweet dessert, fuzzy socks, and binge-watching Netflix to top off the night. While we might not be able to help with the socks and shows, we do have an idea to make your cozy night still taste great, and be great for your body, too.

4. Chocolate Avocado Pudding

What You'll Need:

4 Ripe Avocados

3 Tbsps Honey

½ Cup of Cocoa

1 Cup of Cashew Milk (For creamier consistency)

2 Packets of Stevia

2 Tbsps of Peanut Butter (Optional)

1 Banana (Optional)

Favorite Toppings (Walnuts, Raspberries, and Shaved Dark Chocolate Suggested)

Step 1: Blend all ingredients (besides toppings) in a blender.

Step 2: Pour pudding into bowl, then put desired toppings on the finished product.

Step 3: Enjoy!

This recipe is courtesy of Lexi Tamara, @lexitamara on Instagram. Lexi is currently working toward her Personal Training certification. Finding the gym and healthy eating was the best therapy, she believes, for her personal struggles with mental health.

Not a fan of avocado? That's okay - this alternative pudding recipe is sure to hit the spot, too.





5. High Protein Turkey Chili

What You'll Need:

2lbs Lean Ground Turkey (93% Lean or Higher)

1 19oz Can of Creamy Tomato with Basil Soup (Reduced Sodium)

1 28oz Can of Cut Green Beans (Fresh Cut Green Beans Are a Possible Substitute)

5 Cups of Baby Spinach

1 Cup Cherry Tomatoes

1 15oz Can of Lentil Beans

1 Box of Chickpea Pasta (Banza Brand Recommended)

3 Tsp Salt

Step 1: Turn on the Crock Pot and spray down the sides with non-stick spray. Step 2: Add lean ground turkey, spinach, creamy tomato soup, and green beans. Step 3: Set on High for 4 Hours. Step 4: Stir approximately every 30 Minutes. Step 5: After 2 hours, add the cherry tomatoes, lentil beans, chickpea pasta, and salt. Step 6: Continue to stir about every 30 minutes. Step 7: Once fully cooked, enjoy the chili!

Sometimes, your sweet tooth gets the best of you, and the cookies never even make it to the oven. Instead of feeling guilty and eating the uncooked dough, try this vegan recipe that is sure to make your taste buds, and your stomach, equally as happy.

6. Healthy High Protein Edible Cookie Dough

What You'll Need:

1 Scoop of Vegan Protein Powder (Any Flavor Works, but Arbonne's is Preferred

1 Tbsp Honey (Raw Agave is a Vegan Substitute)

2 Tbsp Almond Butter (Legendary Foods is Preferred; Use "anniefit" for a Discount)

1 Tbsp Sugar-Free, Dairy-Free Chocolate Chips

Natural Sweetener (Optional, Truvia is preferred)

1 Tbsp Water

Step 1: Add 2 tbsps of water into a large bowl, along with the vegan protein, honey, almond butter, sweetener, and chocolate chips.

Step 2: Stir all the ingredients together until it is thoroughly mixed.

Step 3: Add 1 tbsp of water at a time until it is the desired consistency.

Step 4: Enjoy!



The previous two recipes are courtesy of Annie Graft, @annie_fitlifefitme on Instagram. Annie's passion for health has led her to create her own app, found here: app.anniefitlifefitme.com. After downloading it in the App Store, you can subscribe to the workouts found through the link, which will auto-populate in the app. Annie looks forward to getting healthy and happy together this summer.

Name: Abz Abubakar

Phone number: +442070978771

management@clstcity.com

Company name: Clst City

Email: management@clstcity.com

Clst City is a world-class management, P.R and consulting firm. Their diverse client base includes top class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, athletes and celebrities.

instagram.com/clstcity

SOURCE: Clst City

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591699/Simple-Healthy-and-Delicious-Recipes-to-Spice-Up-Your-Quarantine-Cooking