Nextraction Energy Corp.: Nextraction Provides Company Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Nextraction Energy Corp. (NEX:NE.H) (OTC:NXTFF) (the "Company" or "Nextraction") announces that its Board of Directors has appointed John A. Versfelt as Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors and the Audit Committee has appointed Benjamin Gill as the Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. Messrs. Versfelt and Gill were appointed to the Board at the Company's Annual General Meeting on April 11, 2020.

The Company reports that it has filed its first quarter interim financial statements ("FS") and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on SEDAR and that its registered office has changed to 20 Sixth Street, New Westminster BC V3L 2Y8, Canada. The FS and MD&A are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

