TOKYO, May 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the launch of Fujitsu Storage ETERNUS DSP (Data Services Platform), a high-volume data management solution for enterprises that rely on vast amounts for data for success.The new ETERNUS DSP enables organizations to keep control of fast-growing data volumes by implementing an agile, highly automated and intelligent as well as scalable storage-as-a-service approach that spans not just the data center and other relevant locations but also the existing and legacy infrastructure that organizations are struggling with. By combining the best features of enterprise storage and advanced data management, along with additional features such as network isolation and autonomous data access control in one single solution, ETERNUS DSP tames even the most demanding applications and even ensures IT infrastructures are ready for greater future demands.As part of the Fujitsu Storage ETERNUS series, this software-defined storage with ETERNUS Data Services Platform Software is a data management software based on x86 servers. The use of x86 servers in the hardware offers a flexible storage environment that incorporates the latest technology, including increased support drive capacity and processing performance. The solution enables flexible and rapid storage expansion, reducing management burden and costs throughout the system lifecycle. ETERNUS DSP provides holistic agility from deployment to use of different kinds of media, to make the most of existing infrastructure elements to work across generations of technology innovations and support a wide range of capacities.Fujitsu will continue to help customers achieve digital transformation (DX) by providing a leading-edge foundation with storage products, solving their data management challenges.Main Features of ETERNUS Data Services Platform that Helps Customers1. Grow on demandAs enterprise customers accelerate DX, it is a challenge to predict in advance how much data or how much performance will change, making it difficult to determine appropriate storage investments. ETERNUS DSP offers a storage environment that flexibly incorporates cutting-edge technology, that can increase drive capacity and processing performance. The solution can keep expanding as it aligns with the changing requirements of enterprise customers, as it can start from a minimum of 3 nodes and 60 terabytes of storage, and scale-out flexibly to a maximum of 32 nodes and approximately 3 petabytes.2. Variety of autonomous and automated operationsAs systems expand, the relationships between data and nodes within storage devices become more complex, placing an increasing burden on data center providers and enterprise system administrators. With this solution, the system can monitor storage usage and load bias at each node, and autonomously control data relocation and distribution to other nodes. In addition, when multiple corporate customers or multiple departments within a company use the same storage system, the scope of data that can be accessed by each user and the access rights to operate the data can be controlled, so that users can securely manage their own data without bothering the storage administrator. These reduce the burden of storage administration by 70%.3. Advanced system lifecycle managementDuring system renewal, it was a significant cost challenge to replace all of the configured storage at once. Data migration can only be proceeded during nights and weekends for not giving impact to running systems or services and tends to span weeks to months. The solution can help users to split large investments into multiple smaller projects by allowing nodes to be replaced sequentially, depending on when they are deployed, beginning with nodes that are no longer supported. Users can also add new nodes to the live storage environment without disrupting systems or services, while easily migrating data from the management screen.Future PlansFujitsu will consider incorporating the Full Stack Storage Management developed by Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. into ETERNUS DSP to reduce the operational burden on data center operators who own large-scale virtualization systems. With greater visibility into the relationship between the virtual system and the data stored on the storage, as well as into the performance load for each virtualized environment within the storage space that is assigned to the large-scale virtualization system, the new solution will enable greater operational efficiency.Pricing and AvailabilityThe new Fujitsu ETERNUS DSP is available to order starting May 28. First launching in Japan and Europe, the solution will be available from Fujitsu and its channel partners. Pricing varies according to country and individual configuration.About FujitsuFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.