SAFEGUARDS | SoftlinesNO. 067/20

Paraguay's Ministry of Industry and Commerce issued decree no. 3383 on February 2020, approved to incorporate the MERCOSUR's Technical Regulation on Labelling of Textile Products - MERCOSUR/GMC/RES. No. 62/18 (Repeal of GMC Resolution No. 33/07) into the National Legal Order and partially repeals Decree No. 12085 of 23 April 2008.



The MERCOSUR Technical Regulation on Labelling of Textile Products sets forth detailed labelling requirements for textiles and apparel products produced in or imported for consumption into a MERCOSUR member country (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay).



The labelling regulations apply to all products that contain at least 80% textile fibers and/or textile filaments by weight. Mandatory information must be indicated through labels, stamps, stickers or similar means that are permanent, indelible, legible and clearly visible. The information must be presented in the language of the country of consumption but may also be presented in other language(s) without prejudice.

Name, business name or trademark registered in the country of consumption and tax identification of a national manufacturer or importer;

Country of origin;

Name of textile fibers or textile filaments with their contents expressed in percentage by mass.

Care labelling instructions; and

Size or dimensions, as applicable.

