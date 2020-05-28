Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Hammer-News: Neue Studie übertrifft die kühnsten Erwartungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFGD ISIN: BMG359472021 Ticker-Symbol: 0QQA 
Frankfurt
27.05.20
15:32 Uhr
4,074 Euro
+0,116
+2,93 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3684,45627.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2020 | 07:17
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLEX LNG: Flex LNG Q1, 2020 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s first quarter 2020 results to be held through webcast/conference call May 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CEST (9:00 a.m. EST).

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g54zgfzb


Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

Norway: +47 21 56 31 62

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 0095710

United Kingdom (local): 0844 493 3857

United States (Toll Free): +1 866 869 2321

Confirmation Code: 3476998

Attachment

  • Flex LNG Q1 2020 Presentation 28_May_2020-vF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fb834740-0325-48e5-8e7d-2406dea38f67)
FLEX LNG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.