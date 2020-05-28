FLEX LNG: Flex LNG Q1, 2020 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s first quarter 2020 results to be held through webcast/conference call May 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CEST (9:00 a.m. EST).

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g54zgfzb





Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

Norway: +47 21 56 31 62

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 0095710

United Kingdom (local): 0844 493 3857

United States (Toll Free): +1 866 869 2321

Confirmation Code: 3476998

Attachment